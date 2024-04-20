Loop Energy Inc: Loop Energy Provides Update to Previously Announced Merger Transaction

Loop Energy Inc. ("Loop" or the "Company") (TSX:LPEN) today reported the merger transaction provided for in the Amalgamation Agreement between Loop, H2 Portable Power Corp. and 1465123 B.C. Ltd. dated February 9th, 2024 cannot be completed without an amendment and as at the date of this announcement, no amendment has been proposed or agreed to. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that such transaction or a similar transaction, will be completed.

About Loop Energy Inc.

Loop EnergyTM is a leading designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel stacks targeted for the electrification of commercial vehicles such as buses and trucks, as well as stationary power applications. Loop Energy's products feature the company's proprietary eFlowTM technology in the fuel cell stack's bipolar plates. eFlowTM technology enables customers to achieve superior performance and higher fuel efficiency when using Loop Energy's fuel cell stacks, which lowers operating cost for end users while enabling OEMs to achieve lower capital cost and faster time to market. Loop Energy works closely with its partners to enable the production of hydrogen electric solutions. For more information about how Loop Energy is driving towards a zero- emissions future, visit www.loopenergy.com.

Forward Looking Warning

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect management's current expectations and projections regarding future events including statements regarding the potential divestitures of its module business, and potential engagements with third-party developers and investors. Forward looking information also includes our assessment of the ability of the Company's eFlowTM technology to maintain uniform operation over time, the impact of such technology on fuel cell durability and the achievement of cost reduction, profitability and revenue targets; our future growth prospects and business outlook including without limitation the expected demand for our products, the allocation of resources and funds, the expected timeline for profitability, the planned growth of our customer base and the expected growth of our operations globally. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions (including without limitation assumptions with respect to negotiations with third parties, the current and future performance of the Company's products, growth in demand for the Company's products and the Company's ability to execute on its current strategy), and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and could cause actual results and events to vary materially from those that are disclosed, or implied, by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with, and uncertainty regarding, the realization of costs savings from implementation of the Company's operating cost reduction program and benefits derived therefrom, the realization of electrification of transportation and hydrogen adoption rates, the elimination of diesel fuel and ongoing government support of such hydrocarbon fuels, the expected growth in demand for fuel cells in the commercial transportation market, our ability to obtain future patent grants for our proprietary technology and the effectiveness of current and future patents in protecting our technology as well as the other risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 21, 2024 and in its other disclosure documents. Loop Energy disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Loop Energy Investor and Media Inquiries:

Paul Cataford | investors@loopenergy.com

SOURCE: Loop Energy Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com