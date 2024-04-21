Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 21.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Hammer-Meldung! Löst diese Meldung den nächsten Hype aus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.04.2024 | 15:12
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NETA AUTO: HOZON AUTO OFFICIALLY SIGNS JOINT AGREEMENT, SECURES AN INVESTMENT EXCEEDING 5 BILLION RMB

TONGXIANG, China, April 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15th, Hozon Auto reached an investment agreement with multiple Chinese investment enterprises for over 5 billion RMB, further strengthening its financial capabilities. With the coordination of various related resources, Hozon Auto will expedite its IPO process and continue to increase investment in product research and technological innovation. Additionally, it will expand its intelligent network research and development center to facilitate the expansion of Hozon Auto's overseas scale.

Tongxiang Municipal People's Government Mayor Wang Jian, Hozon Auto Founder Fang Yunzhou, and Hozon Auto Co-founder Zhang Yong attended the ceremony and delivered speeches

Tongxiang Government Capital Investment Operation Co., Ltd., Yichun Jinheng Equity Investment Co., Ltd., and Nanning Minsheng New Energy Industry Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) jointly signed the "Joint Agreement for High-Quality Development of Hozon Auto" with representatives of Hozon Auto. Representatives of Hozon Auto's shareholders, Beijing Huading Xindong Power Equity Investment Fund, Chengdu Hongjing Technology Co., Ltd., and Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Area Wendeng Investment Co., Ltd., witnessed the signing ceremony.

Tongxiang Municipal People's Government Mayor Wang Jian, Hozon Auto founder Fang Yunzhou, Hozon Auto co-founder Zhang Yong, and representatives of relevant parties attended the signing ceremony together.

About NETA Auto
NETA Auto, a brand of Hozon New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. (Hozon), is a leading innovator in the smart electric vehicle industry. With a focus on "Tech for all" and "Make intelligent EVs for all," NETA Auto develops high-quality electric vehicles and cutting-edge technologies. Its lineup includes popular models like NETA GT, NETA S, NETA X, NETA AYA (NETA V-II), and NETA V. NETA Auto is dedicated to the mass consumer market, introducing new models each year and covering the mainstream A0-B segments. The brand has also developed the "Shanhai Platform," an intelligent and safe car platform, and the HOZI Technology brand, meeting user demands and promoting accessibility to advanced technology.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2392786/Municipal_People_s_Government_Mayor_Wang_Jian_Hozon_Auto_Founder_Fang.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hozon-auto-officially-signs-joint-agreement-secures-an-investment-exceeding-5-billion-rmb-302122769.html

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.