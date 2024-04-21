Power Ford Earns Prestigious 2024 Top Workplaces USA Employer Recognition Award

Third Consecutive Win Highlights Commitment to Employee Satisfaction and Organizational Excellence

Power Ford announced it is a recipient of the prestigious 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, featured in USA TODAY. This achievement underscores the organization's dedication to fostering a people-first workplace culture and prioritizing the employee experience.

Top Workplaces 2024 USA Today

The image features the Top Workplaces 2024 USA Today award badge which was given to Power Ford in Albuquerque, N.M.

Rob Sneed, Managing Partner at Power Ford, expressed his enthusiasm about the dealership's recent achievement: "Earning the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award for the third time, as featured in USA TODAY, is a tremendous honor that underscores the vibrant culture and the steadfast commitment of our team. At Power Ford, we believe that fostering a supportive and dynamic work environment is key to our success. This award not only recognizes our continuous efforts to create an exceptional place to work but also motivates us to set even higher standards for what a top workplace can be. I am immensely proud of our team for making Power Ford a model of excellence in the automotive industry."

With a history spanning 17 years, the Top Workplaces program has surveyed over 27 million employees, spotlighting culture excellence across 60 regional markets. The Top Workplaces USA designation honors the nation's greatest employers of choice.

The national recognition celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees who have cultivated exceptional workplace environments. Of the more than 42,000 invited organizations, Power Ford secured the award based solely on an employee engagement survey administered by Energage, the HR technology and research firm behind the Top Workplaces program. Survey results were evaluated by comparing responses to research-based statements that predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

Eric Rubino, Energage CEO, commented, "The Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor and something companies should be very proud to showcase. The people-first cultures they have built and nurtured will set them apart in a highly competitive market. These organizations represent the best of the best."

Contact Information

Matt Sneed

Director of Operations

matt@myforddealer.com

505-449-1241

