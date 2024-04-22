HONG KONG, Apr 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is hosting seven lifestyle products and creative trade events from today until 30 April. Home InStyle and Fashion InStyle open today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The four-day lifestyle fairs feature multiple themed zones and attract over 2,200 exhibitors from 17 countries and regions including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Thailand, promoting Hong Kong as an international business platform for lifestyle products and the creative industry.Sophia Chong, the Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "To cater to the latest market trends, HKTDC has redesigned some of our April fairs, including merging the Hong Kong International Home Textiles and Furnishings Fair into Home InStyle to create cross-industry synergy. HKTDC has always been committed to promoting sustainable development in the business community. This year's Home InStyle features many products that align with the Hong Kong SAR government's 'plastic-free' measures, while Fashion InStyle showcases eco-friendly technologies and products, and launches a new Certification and Trade Services zone to provide sustainability accreditation services. The two fairs also provide eco-labels for exhibitors selling green products, helping the industry promote and source eco-friendly products and solutions."Home InStyle showcases traditional crafts, award-winning designer productsThis year, Home InStyle gathers 1,750 exhibitors from 16 countries and regions, including first-time exhibitors from Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka. The fair also features 12 pavilions, bringing home furnishings with cultural elements from Mainland China, Taiwan, India, Japan and Thailand. The Taiwan Pavilion displays a diverse range of product categories, including kitchenware, coffee cups, interior decoration furnishings and outdoor products, while the Indian Pavilion showcases household textiles and home decor products.The well-received Cultural and Creative Corner features over 50 exhibitors and design brands from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines, including a debut by Shanghai Industrial Design Association (Booth: 3C-B28), showcasing highlighted products from Shanghai Design 100+; while Ibaraki, Aomori and Yamagata prefectures in Japan exhibit traditional handicrafts such as pottery, ceramics and wooden lacquerware; Hong Kong Design Institute (Booth: 3C-B05) features award-winning tableware Yuen Sek created by local designer Alvin Liu, which has won the Red Dot: Best of the Best Award 2021, the Gold Award in the Cultural and Creative Design category of the Wenzhou International Design Biennale 2020, and the Bronze Award of the Hong Kong Smart Design Awards 2021. The design is inspired by the Chinese dining experience, combining ergonomics, functionality and aesthetics.The Cultural and Creative Corner has invited PANTONE as Colour Partner to provide recommendations for curating the zone. Renowned art-book publisher TASCHEN has also set up a lifestyle library at the event.Multiple zones showcase diverse home productsThe highlighted zone, Hall of Elegance, features renowned designer brands such as Topchoice (Booth: 1D-D03), Ucome (Booth: 1D-C02), Amercook (Booth: 1E-B02), AmVegan (Booth: 1E-B02) and Azuda (Booth: 1E-A03). The Green Living zone spotlights popular green homeware while Pet Supplies zone showcases innovative and modern merchandise for animal lovers.Home InStyle introduces fresh zones this year that cannot be missed, including Home Textiles and World of Fine Textiles. These extraordinary zones carry household items and textiles from designer brands with astonishing style and quality. A debut exhibitor from Sri Lanka, Phoenix Industries Limited (Booth: 3D-E01), the country's largest manufacturer of plastic products and a winner of consumer goods and sustainable packaging awards, presents high-quality furniture and homeware in the Furniture zone.Fashion InStyle launches Certification and Trade Services zone, promoting sustainable fashion technologyAs Asia's leading fashion and textile sourcing event, this year's Fashion InStyle gathered over 450 exhibitors from 10 countries and regions, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg and Thailand. A new Certification and Trade Services zone is launched to provide certification and consultation services, including on sustainable designation.The Fashion Tech zone showcases cutting edge technologies in clothing production and marketing. The Nano and Advanced Materials Institute features a variety of functional textile materials, including an ultralight and ultrawarm sustainable aerogel fibre that can be knitted with wool fibres to produce lightweight fabric with extraordinary thermal insulation properties. Other highlighted zones include Athleisure, Fashion Accessories, Urban Chic, Designer Spotlight, Kid's Wardrobe and Material Bazaar.Exciting activities highlight market trends and opportunitiesSeminars, buyer forums, product demonstrations and fashion parades help the industry grasp market opportunities and upcoming product trends. Today, Albert Chan, Head of the Greater China office at Coresight Research, and Nicholas Fu, Economist (Global Research) at HKTDC, shared insights on the retail apparel market and consumer trends in Fashion Outlook and Forecast. At the Silver Symphony: Orchestrating Opportunities in the Growing Market seminar on Monday (22 April), Aaron Lee, Director of Industrial Engineering and Marketing Strategy of BNET TECH, Lawrence Lui, Co-founder & Executive Director, Longevity Design House, and other industry experts will explore the vast business potential in the rapidly growing silver market. Other seminars and activities focus on various topics such as sustainability, fashion technology, creative design thinking and the silver economy. The Pet X Fashion Parade, jointly organised by Home InStyle and Fashion InStyle, will showcase trendy apparel designs and diverse pet products.The HKTDC's EXHIBITION+ model integrates offline and online elements at the fairs. Buyers can continue searching for products and services on the hktdc.com sourcing platform, and network through the Click2Match smart business-matching platform. During the physical fair, buyers can use the Scan2Match function of the HKTDC Marketplace App to scan exhibitors' exclusive QR codes, bookmarking their favourite suppliers, browse product information and continue discussions with exhibitors online during or after the show. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels.