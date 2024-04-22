Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Scorpion (SCORP) on April 17, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the SCORP/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

Scorpion (SCORP) is a pioneering gambling cryptocurrency anchoring the SCORPION ecosystem, which presents users with more than 30,000 monthly betting opportunities, 210 casino games, and 160 live games, all on a licensed, transparent, and provably fair platform.

Introducing Scorpion: A Revolutionary Gambling Cryptocurrency Ecosystem

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the Scorpion (SCORP) listing. The SCORPION platform represents a pioneering move in the online gambling and cryptocurrency intersection, introducing the $SCORP token as its backbone. Positioned as the future's leading gambling cryptocurrency, $SCORP is designed to empower a vast ecosystem, providing users with access to over 30,000 monthly betting opportunities across sports and live events, alongside 210 casino games and 160 live games. Operating under the license and regulations of the Curacao eGaming Authority, SCORPION emphasizes transparency and fairness, setting a robust foundation for its users and stakeholders. The platform's ambition is to leverage blockchain technology to ensure a secure, provably fair gaming experience, democratizing access to online gambling profits through its innovative use of cryptocurrency.

At its core, SCORPION is more than just an online gambling platform; it's a comprehensive ecosystem designed to revolutionize how users interact with online casinos and sports betting. With a vision to become the leading platform in the global online betting market, SCORPION is set on bridging the gap between the traditional gambling industry and the burgeoning world of cryptocurrency. By offering a secure, licensed, and engaging platform, SCORPION aims to attract a wide audience, from seasoned gamblers to crypto enthusiasts, making it a notable contender in the rapidly evolving online gambling landscape.

About SCORP Token

Based on BEP20, SCORP has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The SCORP token distribution includes 1% for airdrops, 8% for presale bonuses, 5% allocated to the team and advisors, 5% for marketing, 20% for the liquidity pool, 1% for referrals, 20% for staking rewards, and 40% for presale. The SCORP token is poised to debut on LBank Exchange at 14:00 UTC on April 17, 2024. Investors interested in SCORP can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

