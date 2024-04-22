AM Best will join a series of roundtable sessions, as well as sponsor and exhibit, at the annual Dubai World Insurance Congress, which will take place 29-30 April 2024, in Dubai.

Roundtable discussions with participation from key AM Best executives include:

"MGAs Catalyst for Growth and Innovation," scheduled for Monday, 29 April, at 2 p.m. GST. Nick Charteris-Black, managing director, market development, Europe, Middle East and Africa, will join the discussion, which brings together industry experts, regulators and others to share their insights on the fast-growing managing general agent segment that has reshaped the traditional insurance distribution model. Innovation within the segment will be a key topic as well, with discussion of the Best's Performance Assessment for Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAE).

"Political Violence: Navigating New Risks," which will take place on Tuesday, 30 April, at 12:30 p.m. GST. Greg Carter, managing director, analytics, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, will take part in the discussion on the burgeoning political violence insurance market. The rapid pace of growth in this specialty market has largely been driven by geopolitical risk volatility, as loss events and tensions around the globe have put pressure on existing products and spurred standalone political violence segment growth. The roundtable will explore regional markets for the coverage, the state of underwriting expertise and what the future holds for the expanding line of business.

"Takaful Retakaful...Resurrection" is slated for Tuesday, 30 April, at 2 p.m. GST. Vasilis Katsipis, general manager, MENA, South and Central Asia, will participate. This discussion will explore the factors that have hindered the market's development, particularly in the GCC region, but also will look at recent developments that indicate a market revitalization as some standalone Takaful companies and so-called Retakaful windows have been able to navigate ups and downs in the global economy.

AM Best is a silver sponsor of the annual Dubai World Insurance Congress, which will be held at Atlantis, The Palm. Representatives of AM Best will be available at booth No. 3 to discuss Best's Credit Ratings and Best's Performance Assessments for DUAEs, as well as other AM Best insurance sector reports, data and analytic resources and rating services.

The event, hosted by Global Reinsurance (GR) and the Dubai International Financial Centre, offers a platform to connect the region's markets with the economies of Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information on the event, please view the Dubai World Insurance Congress event page.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

