Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

22 April 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

19 April 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

25,970

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

683.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

674.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

678.4974p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 190,131,933 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 1,324,239 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

451

675

08:42:00

OD_7wUQKtk-00

XLON

158

675

08:42:00

OD_7wUQKtk-02

XLON

300

674

09:23:21

OD_7wUakGX-00

XLON

233

674

09:23:21

OD_7wUakGX-02

XLON

618

676

10:38:52

OD_7wUtl2z-00

XLON

47

675

10:38:52

OD_7wUtl4j-00

AQXE

138

675

10:38:52

OD_7wUtl4s-00

AQXE

579

674

11:02:38

OD_7wUzk8d-00

XLON

583

677

11:33:46

OD_7wV7a8Y-00

CHIX

919

677

11:33:46

OD_7wV7a8Z-01

XLON

232

677

11:33:46

OD_7wV7a8Z-03

TRQX

69

677

11:33:47

OD_7wV7aED-00

XLON

340

677

11:33:47

OD_7wV7aEE-00

XLON

298

677

11:37:47

OD_7wV8afD-00

TRQX

5

677

11:41:51

OD_7wV9c8f-00

XLON

61

677

11:45:47

OD_7wVAbX2-00

CHIX

190

677

11:45:53

OD_7wVAd5v-00

XLON

190

677

11:45:53

OD_7wVAd5w-00

XLON

692

677

11:45:53

OD_7wVAd5w-02

XLON

371

677

11:45:54

OD_7wVAdM0-00

XLON

2

677

11:45:54

OD_7wVAdM1-01

XLON

457

679

13:21:22

OD_7wVYfT6-00

XLON

12

679

13:21:58

OD_7wVYopj-00

TRQX

180

679

13:21:58

OD_7wVYopk-00

TRQX

590

679

13:43:20

OD_7wVeCKg-00

XLON

489

679

13:43:20

OD_7wVeCKg-02

CHIX

594

679

13:43:20

OD_7wVeCKh-00

AQXE

55

679

13:43:20

OD_7wVeCKh-02

CHIX

324

679

13:43:20

OD_7wVeCKi-00

BATE

172

678

13:44:48

OD_7wVeZHr-00

TRQX

44

677

14:25:09

OD_7wVoj0r-00

AQXE

207

677

14:25:09

OD_7wVoj0s-00

CHIX

201

677

14:25:09

OD_7wVoj0s-02

AQXE

201

677

14:25:09

OD_7wVoj0t-00

CHIX

52

676

14:26:00

OD_7wVowFP-00

BATE

192

676

14:26:14

OD_7wVp03v-00

BATE

189

676

14:26:14

OD_7wVp03v-02

XLON

486

676

14:26:14

OD_7wVp03w-00

XLON

2

680

14:39:15

OD_7wVsH8A-00

XLON

995

680

14:39:15

OD_7wVsH8A-02

XLON

528

680

14:39:15

OD_7wVsH8C-00

XLON

42

680

14:39:16

OD_7wVsHOB-00

XLON

14

680

14:39:16

OD_7wVsHOB-02

XLON

735

679

14:42:17

OD_7wVt2Vz-00

XLON

592

679

14:42:17

OD_7wVt2W0-00

CHIX

103

678

14:42:20

OD_7wVt3I2-00

TRQX

20

678

14:42:20

OD_7wVt3I3-01

TRQX

20

678

14:42:20

OD_7wVt3I4-00

TRQX

216

678

14:42:20

OD_7wVt3I5-00

BATE

14

678

14:42:20

OD_7wVt3I5-02

BATE

632

678

14:42:20

OD_7wVt3I5-04

BATE

201

678

14:42:37

OD_7wVt7j4-00

AQXE

607

678

14:42:47

OD_7wVtAJa-00

XLON

89

678

14:42:47

OD_7wVtAJb-01

XLON

49

678

14:42:47

OD_7wVtAJc-00

TRQX

227

677

14:43:17

OD_7wVtI7b-00

XLON

185

677

14:43:17

OD_7wVtI7c-00

XLON

20

677

14:43:19

OD_7wVtIa8-00

CHIX

39

677

14:44:17

OD_7wVtXj8-00

BATE

150

677

14:44:47

OD_7wVtfXC-00

XLON

170

677

14:45:17

OD_7wVtnKr-00

XLON

389

677

14:45:24

OD_7wVtp8l-00

CHIX

441

677

14:45:24

OD_7wVtp8l-02

XLON

252

677

14:45:24

OD_7wVtp8m-00

BATE

16

677

14:45:47

OD_7wVtv90-00

XLON

335

677

14:48:02

OD_7wVuUKW-00

TRQX

216

678

14:50:38

OD_7wVv8oE-00

AQXE

418

676

14:50:47

OD_7wVvBBa-00

XLON

649

680

15:31:47

OD_7wW5VEB-00

XLON

83

680

15:31:47

OD_7wW5VEB-02

XLON

1143

680

15:31:47

OD_7wW5VEC-00

XLON

799

679

15:31:48

OD_7wW5VRy-00

XLON

97

681

15:34:44

OD_7wW6F9d-00

AQXE

105

683

16:09:29

OD_7wWEzYx-00

BATE

47

683

16:10:48

OD_7wWFK78-00

AQXE

63

683

16:13:31

OD_7wWG0WD-00

BATE

346

682

16:14:56

OD_7wWGMYQ-00

AQXE

1140

682

16:14:56

OD_7wWGMYR-01

CHIX

129

682

16:14:56

OD_7wWGMYS-00

TRQX

99

682

16:14:56

OD_7wWGMYT-00

CHIX

345

682

16:14:56

OD_7wWGMYT-02

BATE

71

682

16:14:56

OD_7wWGMYU-00

TRQX

1854

682

16:14:56

OD_7wWGMYU-02

XLON

360

682

16:14:56

OD_7wWGMYV-01

XLON

2

681

16:29:40

OD_7wWK4ag-00

AQXE


© 2024 PR Newswire
