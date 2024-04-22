Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22
22 April 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
19 April 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
25,970
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
683.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
674.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
678.4974p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 190,131,933 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 1,324,239 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
451
675
08:42:00
OD_7wUQKtk-00
XLON
158
675
08:42:00
OD_7wUQKtk-02
XLON
300
674
09:23:21
OD_7wUakGX-00
XLON
233
674
09:23:21
OD_7wUakGX-02
XLON
618
676
10:38:52
OD_7wUtl2z-00
XLON
47
675
10:38:52
OD_7wUtl4j-00
AQXE
138
675
10:38:52
OD_7wUtl4s-00
AQXE
579
674
11:02:38
OD_7wUzk8d-00
XLON
583
677
11:33:46
OD_7wV7a8Y-00
CHIX
919
677
11:33:46
OD_7wV7a8Z-01
XLON
232
677
11:33:46
OD_7wV7a8Z-03
TRQX
69
677
11:33:47
OD_7wV7aED-00
XLON
340
677
11:33:47
OD_7wV7aEE-00
XLON
298
677
11:37:47
OD_7wV8afD-00
TRQX
5
677
11:41:51
OD_7wV9c8f-00
XLON
61
677
11:45:47
OD_7wVAbX2-00
CHIX
190
677
11:45:53
OD_7wVAd5v-00
XLON
190
677
11:45:53
OD_7wVAd5w-00
XLON
692
677
11:45:53
OD_7wVAd5w-02
XLON
371
677
11:45:54
OD_7wVAdM0-00
XLON
2
677
11:45:54
OD_7wVAdM1-01
XLON
457
679
13:21:22
OD_7wVYfT6-00
XLON
12
679
13:21:58
OD_7wVYopj-00
TRQX
180
679
13:21:58
OD_7wVYopk-00
TRQX
590
679
13:43:20
OD_7wVeCKg-00
XLON
489
679
13:43:20
OD_7wVeCKg-02
CHIX
594
679
13:43:20
OD_7wVeCKh-00
AQXE
55
679
13:43:20
OD_7wVeCKh-02
CHIX
324
679
13:43:20
OD_7wVeCKi-00
BATE
172
678
13:44:48
OD_7wVeZHr-00
TRQX
44
677
14:25:09
OD_7wVoj0r-00
AQXE
207
677
14:25:09
OD_7wVoj0s-00
CHIX
201
677
14:25:09
OD_7wVoj0s-02
AQXE
201
677
14:25:09
OD_7wVoj0t-00
CHIX
52
676
14:26:00
OD_7wVowFP-00
BATE
192
676
14:26:14
OD_7wVp03v-00
BATE
189
676
14:26:14
OD_7wVp03v-02
XLON
486
676
14:26:14
OD_7wVp03w-00
XLON
2
680
14:39:15
OD_7wVsH8A-00
XLON
995
680
14:39:15
OD_7wVsH8A-02
XLON
528
680
14:39:15
OD_7wVsH8C-00
XLON
42
680
14:39:16
OD_7wVsHOB-00
XLON
14
680
14:39:16
OD_7wVsHOB-02
XLON
735
679
14:42:17
OD_7wVt2Vz-00
XLON
592
679
14:42:17
OD_7wVt2W0-00
CHIX
103
678
14:42:20
OD_7wVt3I2-00
TRQX
20
678
14:42:20
OD_7wVt3I3-01
TRQX
20
678
14:42:20
OD_7wVt3I4-00
TRQX
216
678
14:42:20
OD_7wVt3I5-00
BATE
14
678
14:42:20
OD_7wVt3I5-02
BATE
632
678
14:42:20
OD_7wVt3I5-04
BATE
201
678
14:42:37
OD_7wVt7j4-00
AQXE
607
678
14:42:47
OD_7wVtAJa-00
XLON
89
678
14:42:47
OD_7wVtAJb-01
XLON
49
678
14:42:47
OD_7wVtAJc-00
TRQX
227
677
14:43:17
OD_7wVtI7b-00
XLON
185
677
14:43:17
OD_7wVtI7c-00
XLON
20
677
14:43:19
OD_7wVtIa8-00
CHIX
39
677
14:44:17
OD_7wVtXj8-00
BATE
150
677
14:44:47
OD_7wVtfXC-00
XLON
170
677
14:45:17
OD_7wVtnKr-00
XLON
389
677
14:45:24
OD_7wVtp8l-00
CHIX
441
677
14:45:24
OD_7wVtp8l-02
XLON
252
677
14:45:24
OD_7wVtp8m-00
BATE
16
677
14:45:47
OD_7wVtv90-00
XLON
335
677
14:48:02
OD_7wVuUKW-00
TRQX
216
678
14:50:38
OD_7wVv8oE-00
AQXE
418
676
14:50:47
OD_7wVvBBa-00
XLON
649
680
15:31:47
OD_7wW5VEB-00
XLON
83
680
15:31:47
OD_7wW5VEB-02
XLON
1143
680
15:31:47
OD_7wW5VEC-00
XLON
799
679
15:31:48
OD_7wW5VRy-00
XLON
97
681
15:34:44
OD_7wW6F9d-00
AQXE
105
683
16:09:29
OD_7wWEzYx-00
BATE
47
683
16:10:48
OD_7wWFK78-00
AQXE
63
683
16:13:31
OD_7wWG0WD-00
BATE
346
682
16:14:56
OD_7wWGMYQ-00
AQXE
1140
682
16:14:56
OD_7wWGMYR-01
CHIX
129
682
16:14:56
OD_7wWGMYS-00
TRQX
99
682
16:14:56
OD_7wWGMYT-00
CHIX
345
682
16:14:56
OD_7wWGMYT-02
BATE
71
682
16:14:56
OD_7wWGMYU-00
TRQX
1854
682
16:14:56
OD_7wWGMYU-02
XLON
360
682
16:14:56
OD_7wWGMYV-01
XLON
2
681
16:29:40
OD_7wWK4ag-00
AQXE