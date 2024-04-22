Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
22.04.2024 | 08:10
79 Leser
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 17/2024

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-04-22 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER            EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.04.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   30.06.2024                    securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.04.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGB024029B             securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.04.2024 LHV Group LHV            Interim report, 3  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.04.2024 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L      Dividend ex-date  VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 24.04.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R      Audited annual   RIG  
   30.04.2024                    report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 24.04.2024 - AgroCredit Latvia ACLB070026A    Audited annual   RIG  
   30.04.2024                    report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.04.2024 Harju Elekter Group HAE1T      Interim report, 3  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.04.2024 Latvenergo ELEK           Audited annual   RIG  
                            report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.04.2024 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T     Dividend payment  TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.04.2024 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L      Dividend record   VLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.04.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT24FA       Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.04.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT26FA       Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.04.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T           Interim report, 3  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.04.2024 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T         Annual General   TLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.04.2024 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T     Interim report, 3  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.04.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T         Interim report, 3  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.04.2024 Telia Lietuva TEL1L         Interim report, 3  VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.04.2024 Linda Nektar LINDA          Annual General   TLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.04.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Coupon payment   VLN  
         LTGB011027A             date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.04.2024 Harju Elekter Group HAE1T      Annual General   TLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.04.2024 Bigbank BIGB             Interim report, 3  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.04.2024 Apranga APG1L            Interim report, 3  VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.04.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L       Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.04.2024 Grigeo GRG1L             Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.04.2024 Telia Lietuva TEL1L         Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.04.2024 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas   Annual General   RIG  
         apseklošanas stacija SCM1R      Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.04.2024 Žemaitijos pienas ZMP1L       Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.04.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L       Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.04.2024 Telia Lietuva TEL1L         Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2024 Partnerystes Projektai Keturi UAB  Coupon payment   VLN  
         PP4B090026A             date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
