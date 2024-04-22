Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 17/2024

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-04-22 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.06.2024 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.04.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGB024029B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2024 LHV Group LHV Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2024 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual RIG 30.04.2024 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2024 - AgroCredit Latvia ACLB070026A Audited annual RIG 30.04.2024 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2024 Harju Elekter Group HAE1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2024 Latvenergo ELEK Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2024 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2024 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT24FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT26FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2024 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2024 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2024 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2024 Linda Nektar LINDA Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment VLN LTGB011027A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2024 Harju Elekter Group HAE1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2024 Bigbank BIGB Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2024 Apranga APG1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2024 Grigeo GRG1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2024 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2024 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas Annual General RIG apseklošanas stacija SCM1R Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2024 Žemaitijos pienas ZMP1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2024 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2024 Partnerystes Projektai Keturi UAB Coupon payment VLN PP4B090026A date

For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar