Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
22.04.24
08:08 Uhr
1,584 Euro
-0,012
-0,75 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5721,63408:53
Dow Jones News
22.04.2024 | 08:31
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
22 April 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 19th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 96,404 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           56,404     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6020     GBP1.3760 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.5900     GBP1.3620 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.5964     GBP1.3685

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,147,516 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
     155   1.6020        XDUB     09:34:49      00028813969TRDU1 
   1,568   1.6020        XDUB     09:34:49      00028813970TRDU1 
   4,854   1.6020        XDUB     09:34:49      00028813971TRDU1 
     507   1.6020        XDUB     09:34:49      00028813972TRDU1 
   1,216   1.6020        XDUB     09:34:49      00028813973TRDU1 
   1,723   1.6020        XDUB     09:34:49      00028813974TRDU1 
     155   1.6020        XDUB     09:34:49      00028813975TRDU1 
     58   1.6000        XDUB     11:02:45      00028814737TRDU1 
   1,194   1.6000        XDUB     11:02:45      00028814738TRDU1 
   1,634   1.6000        XDUB     11:02:45      00028814739TRDU1 
     662   1.6000        XDUB     11:02:45      00028814740TRDU1 
   1,993   1.6000        XDUB     11:02:45      00028814741TRDU1 
   2,561   1.6000        XDUB     11:02:45      00028814742TRDU1 
     970   1.5940        XDUB     12:20:58      00028815068TRDU1 
      7  1.5940        XDUB     12:20:58      00028815069TRDU1 
     84   1.6000        XDUB     13:24:40      00028815546TRDU1 
   5,442   1.6000        XDUB     13:24:40      00028815547TRDU1 
   1,189   1.5980        XDUB     13:33:30      00028815597TRDU1 
     530   1.5980        XDUB     13:33:30      00028815598TRDU1 
   2,625   1.5980        XDUB     13:33:30      00028815599TRDU1 
   1,142   1.5980        XDUB     13:33:30      00028815600TRDU1 
   2,591   1.5940        XDUB     13:46:46      00028815716TRDU1 
   2,444   1.5920        XDUB     14:30:44      00028816163TRDU1 
   2,937   1.5920        XDUB     14:30:44      00028816164TRDU1 
   2,728   1.5900        XDUB     14:44:30      00028816339TRDU1 
   2,707   1.5920        XDUB     14:51:55      00028816489TRDU1 
   2,553   1.5920        XDUB     15:23:31      00028816767TRDU1 
   2,493   1.5920        XDUB     15:23:31      00028816768TRDU1 
   2,755   1.5900        XDUB     15:26:33      00028816781TRDU1 
   2,474   1.5940        XDUB     15:59:17      00028817413TRDU1 
   2,453   1.5940        XDUB     15:59:17      00028817414TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   3,089   1.3760        XLON     09:26:22      00028813933TRDU1 
   3,144   1.3720        XLON     10:10:25      00028814278TRDU1 
   2,760   1.3720        XLON     10:59:19      00028814733TRDU1 
   3,206   1.3680        XLON     11:20:50      00028814779TRDU1 
   1,225   1.3680        XLON     11:20:50      00028814780TRDU1 
   1,241   1.3680        XLON     11:20:50      00028814781TRDU1 
   3,168   1.3680        XLON     13:33:30      00028815601TRDU1 
   2,253   1.3720        XLON     14:15:49      00028815893TRDU1 
     895   1.3720        XLON     14:15:49      00028815894TRDU1 
   3,079   1.3660        XLON     14:30:34      00028816157TRDU1 
   2,675   1.3660        XLON     14:30:34      00028816158TRDU1 
   4,594   1.3620        XLON     15:26:33      00028816779TRDU1 
     857   1.3620        XLON     15:26:33      00028816780TRDU1 
   2,723   1.3660        XLON     15:59:17      00028817412TRDU1 
     65   1.3680        XLON     16:23:07      00028817568TRDU1 
   2,600   1.3700        XLON     16:23:23      00028817569TRDU1 
     893   1.3700        XLON     16:23:39      00028817571TRDU1 
     31   1.3700        XLON     16:23:39      00028817572TRDU1 
   1,025   1.3700        XLON     16:24:45      00028817584TRDU1 
     477   1.3700        XLON     16:24:47      00028817585TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  316876 
EQS News ID:  1885183 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1885183&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.