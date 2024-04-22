Offering the most flexible and advanced data exchange solution to industry stakeholders to improve operational efficiency and meet decarbonization objectives

Data4Industry-X, the trusted data exchange solution for Industry, carries on its dynamics to bring the most comprehensive and flexible solution on the market for industrial organizations aiming at boosting competitiveness and minimizing carbon footprint. Recognized as a Gaia-X Lighthouse project and contributing to the Manufacturing-X initiative, the Data4Industry-X solution is designed to accelerate data information exchange between global organizations, subsidiaries and suppliers by leveraging the most advanced, secure and compliant data exchange technology on the market.

Supported by the AIF (Alliance pour l'industrie du futur), and initially responding to the power generation and automotive markets, Data4Industry-X gathers technological industrial expertise from Dawex, Schneider Electric, Valeo, CEA, and Prosyst, in order to deliver broad cross-border, cross-company, cross-factory industrial data exchanges.

Industrial organizations with plants, shop floors and suppliers, spread across the globe with decentralized manufacturing, are concerned by their ability to bring innovations and operational efficiencies to increase competitiveness, while reducing CO2 emissions to meet and report on their sustainability obligations.

With the objective to support the digital transformation of all industry stakeholders and create a compelling industry data ecosystem encompassing all sizes of organizations, Data4Industry-X solution relies on Dawex Data Exchange technology. The solution is based on open and cloud-agnostic architecture, to deliver a trusted, secure, sovereign and compliant data exchange environment that implements the Gaia-X de facto standards. Powered by this technology, the Data4Industry-X solution will use the Eclipse Dataspace Component framework to facilitate interoperability between data spaces. Additionally, thanks to the UDC (Unified Data Collector) Prosyst solution, Data4Industry-X interfaces with OPC UA protocol to retrieve industrial data and exchange them at scale with the broad ecosystem.

By relying on technological and industrial expertise, Data4Industry-X becomes the most agnostic, flexible and advanced data exchange solution for Industry, designed in compliance with the new European data regulations, such as the Data Act and the Data Governance Act, capable of operating in any industrial situation, with all types of companies.

The Data4Industry-X solution will bridge the entire industry data ecosystem by enabling large and small organizations in all sectors to exchange, distribute and valorize industrial data, securely, to ultimately improve operational efficiency and meet decarbonation objectives.

"Data4Industry-X pursues its dynamics to deploy the most advanced data exchange solution for the industry to accelerate innovation, better control carbon footprint, and gain competitive advantage thanks to data circulation." said Laurent Lafaye, co-CEO at Dawex. "Data4Industry-X will ultimately empower all industry stakeholders, of all sizes, to engage into data exchange and contribute to fostering a resilient and sustainable industry ecosystem by benefiting from the full potential of data".

Data4Industry-X is supported by the French government's France 2030 initiative and the European program Next Generation.

