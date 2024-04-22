German researchers are studying using an overhead solar PV system, designed to be removable and reusable, as a sunshade for young fir trees. The pilot, located at a quartz sand excavation site, will be monitored to compare growth and water consumption with an adjacent unshaded tree plot. Researchers from Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) have installed a 135 kW grid-connected overhead solar PV plant designed to provide shading to two types of young fir trees. At a height of 6 m, the shading effect of the agrivoltaic solution is similar to what fir trees ...

