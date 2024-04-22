Latest milestones highlight customer momentum, new strategic partnership, and analyst accolade

Udemy organises PowerUp for HR learning leaders on April 25 at the McLaren Technology Center

Udemy, a leading online skills marketplace and learning platform, today announced growth in customer acquisition and strategic partnerships across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). With a steadfast commitment to transforming lives through learning, Udemy empowers nearly 16,000 organisations globally with flexible, effective, and personalised learning experiences to boost overall business outcomes.

Udemy serves nearly 5,000 organisations and more than 22 million learners in the EMEA region*. From large corporations to startups to individuals, Udemy's comprehensive skills development platform and marketplace are leveraged by more than 69 million learners worldwide for its high-quality, immersive, and localised learning experiences.

"We are thrilled to see demand from enterprise customers in the EMEA region amidst the global transition to a skills-based economy," said Greg Brown, President and CEO at Udemy. "Our continued momentum is a testament to the value we bring to our customers and partners through transformative learning opportunities that help drive growth, innovation, and success."

Through tailored learning solutions, access to fresh and relevant content, and the latest in generative AI (GenAI)-oriented product updates, Udemy has attracted a diverse range of customers from various industries including technology, finance, and consulting such as Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions Slovakia, Sony Sports Businesses, and Volkswagen AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT. Recent highlights and milestones from Udemy Business customers in EMEA include:

The global aerospace and defense company is emphasising reskilling and upskilling existing employees alongside hiring plans. Airbus partnered with Udemy due to its agile content model and badging offering, creating the Airbus Digital Academy for employees to maintain relevance and adaptability in the rapidly evolving technical landscape. Skyscanner Skyscanner, the travel search engine for flights, hotels and car hire serving over 110 million users monthly, prioritises upskilling technical teams in areas such as Java, Python, AWS, and SQL. Due to the increase in adoption by their technical teams, they recently increased Udemy licenses sixfold and quadrupled their investment. Now, all Skyscanner employees have access to Udemy Business as well as access to Udemy Business Pro (UBPro) to support their continuous learning and development (L&D) strategy.

The financial services company utilised Udemy Business to accelerate skills development and improve efficiency among its 250+ employees. By blending their existing in-person training with Udemy courses, they've seen a 7x cost saving in L&D. 4most was also able to create better learning outcomes and facilitate ongoing skills development aligned with individual careers and client project needs. MAPFRE - The global insurance company based in Madrid (Spain) expanded its Udemy partnership and L&D initiatives late last year. Adding Udemy's UBPro solution and leveraging Udemy's Professional Services to support company growth, MAPFRE is upskilling its data and tech teams and strengthening their ability to deliver in programming and software development, as well as other profiles, to improve their professional development. Recognising that Udemy Business has contributed to helping improve the overall learning experience for their employees, this recent investment delivers Udemy content to additional divisions and countries, enabling the organisation to achieve their desired business outcomes and meet their learning needs.

"The investment in Udemy has been a part of our Learning Strategy and brings to life our commitment to continuous learning enabling our employees to develop at a pace and time of their choosing," said Salma de Graaff, Chief People Officer at Skyscanner. "The content on the Udemy platform is far-reaching and our teams frequently share how the learning modules help them own their career growth and propel Skyscanner forward."

In recognition of Udemy's growing impact in EMEA, Fosway Group, a prominent analyst firm focused on the HR industry, has positioned Udemy as a Strategic Challenger in the 2024 Fosway 9-Grid for Digital Learning. Underscoring Udemy's sustained positive trajectory within the digital learning landscape, the report highlights Udemy's consistent top-ranking position on the Potential axis, coupled with significant advancements along the Performance axis. This recognition validates Udemy's continued growth and affirms the company's position as a leading provider of learning solutions.

Furthermore, in the spirit of Udemy's mission to enable access to skills and learning to everyone everywhere, Udemy partnered with Santander Bank to offer complimentary access to online learning courses to empower professionals and organisations in Poland. Specifically, 1,000 participants will receive one year's access to Udemy's courses, covering a range of topics in digital marketing. Udemy and Santander Bank are both committed to advancing learning opportunities as a catalyst for positive change in the community.

To learn more from Udemy leaders and EMEA-based partners and customers about the transition to a skills-based economy, register here for PowerUp, a virtual event on April 25 focused on the transformative power of skills, innovation, and high-performance teams.

"Our continued momentum with new and existing customers and the esteemed recognition by Fosway Group underscores the growing demand for continuous learning across industries in this region," said Bill O'Shea, VP of EMEA at Udemy. "We look forward to welcoming leaders and professionals to PowerUp as we continue to drive personalised learning experiences in this era of GenAI."

*as of Q4 2023

About Udemy

Udemy transforms lives through learning by providing flexible and effective skills development and validation. Through the Udemy Intelligent Skills Platform and its community of instructors, millions of learners gain expertise in a wide range of technical and professional skills from generative AI to leadership. The Udemy marketplace provides learners with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offering a variety of solutions to achieve their goals. Udemy Business empowers enterprises to offer on-demand learning for all employees, immersive learning for tech teams, and cohort learning for leaders. Udemy Business customers include Fender, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Denver, USA; Ankara and Istanbul, Türkiye; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; and Gurugram, India.

