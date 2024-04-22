Running for those who can't: Allwyn unites leading voices in sports and para sports to drive record participation in the world's largest race

As global partner, Allwyn seeks to inspire people all over the world to run, roll, or walk in the 2024 Wings for Life World Run to find a cure for spinal cord injury.

LUCERNE, Switzerland, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sporting stars have come together alongside Allwyn, a leading multi-national lottery operator, to shine a light on the role of sport in building a better world. Colin Jackson, former GB Olympian and world record holder; Marc Herremans, Belgian wheelchair Ironman triathlete; and Professor Nick Webborn CBE, Chair of the British Paralympic Association, have united alongside Allwyn to encourage people from around the world to take part in the 2024 Wings for Life World Run on 5 May, targeting a record one million participants in the world's biggest simultaneous race.

Established in 2014, The Wings for Life World Run is a uniquely inclusive global event. All participants start at the same time, worldwide. There is no fixed finish line, instead the virtual Catcher Car begins its chase 30-minutes after the start and increases in speed, passing participants one by one until the last participant is caught. Once overtaken, you are a finisher. With hundreds of thousands running, rolling, or walking at the same time in the world's largest simultaneous race.

100% of all entry fees and donations are given to scientific research and clinical studies worldwide to find a cure for spinal cord injuries. The Wings for Life World Run has raised €43m for Wings for Life, a non-profit foundation which provides funding for international scientific research on spinal cord injury.

The World Health Organisation estimates there are up to 500,000[1] new spinal cord injuries every year. Depending on the severity of the injury, that can lead to paralysis, sensory disturbance, and even breathing problems. These injuries typically occur as a result of an accident in daily life, which in an instant drastically changes a person's life. The Wings for Life World Run unites people from around the world to help change the trajectory of these injuries by funding cutting-edge research projects.

Professor Nick Webborn CBE, in addition to acting as Chair of the British Paralympic Association is a researcher in Paralympic sports medicine and wheelchair tennis player, who himself suffered a spinal cord injury at a young age said: "As we approach the Paris 2024 Paralympics, it is a great time to demonstrate the importance of inclusivity in sports. Spinal cord injury can have a profound effect on an individual and those around them, and staying physically active is especially important for disabled people to maintain their health. The vision of the British Paralympic Association is 'Through sport, a better world for disabled people'. The values of Allwyn and the Wings for Life World Run marry perfectly with this vision, and highlights what makes participating in this event so valuable. I am delighted to be able to support Wings for Life to help raise funds to find a cure for spinal cord injury through research."

Allwyn's three-year agreement as official global partner of the 2024 Wings for Life World Run sees it encouraging over 7,000 employees and others from Austria, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Greece & Cyprus, UK, and the United States to participate and raise funds. Allwyn's partnership with Wings for Life World Run is just one of the contributions made as part of its commitment to give back to good causes.

Colin Jackson and Marc Herremans, as Sports Director and Wheelchair Sports Director for the Wings for Life World Run, visited Allwyn colleagues at their offices in Watford and Prague to explain the cause and impact of the event, and to encourage people to take part.

Marc Herremans commented: "I have experienced first-hand how a spinal cord injury can transform your life. With the support of Allwyn colleagues and global participants in this year's race, we move one step closer to improving the quality of life of people with spinal cord injuries around the world."

Colin Jackson added: "The Wings for Life World Run is truly an event like no other. Seeing the enthusiasm of people to join in, knowing they take part alongside thousands of others, is always inspiring. Allwyn's mission to change lives for the better is what the race is all about, and their support makes our mission possible."

Pavel Turek, Chief Global Brand, Corporate Communication and CSR Officer at Allwyn said: "Allwyn's commitment to inclusivity and giving back to good causes makes our partnership with the Wings for Life World Run a perfect match. We are proud to be going into our second year as official global partner to this unique and inspiring event. With each person wheeling, running, or walking their own race together, however we take part, we all win."

For more information about Allwyn or Wings for Life World Run, please visit https://www.allwynentertainment.com/, or https://www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com/en respectively. To sign up to take part in this year's race, please visit https://www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com/en/locations.

Media enquiries

pr@allwynent.com

About Allwyn

Allwyn is a leading multi-national lottery operator. Allwyn builds better lotteries that return more to good causes by focusing on innovation, technology, efficiency and safety across a growing casual gaming entertainment portfolio. The lottery-first approach of focusing on affordable recreational play has earned Allwyn leading market positions with trusted brands across Europe in Austria, Czech Republic, Greece and Cyprus, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States (Illinois).

https://www.allwynentertainment.com/

About the Wings for Life Spinal Cord Research Foundation

Worldwide, millions of people are dependent on a wheelchair after having sustained a spinal cord injury, most often as the result of a traffic accident or a fall. Wings for Life is a not-for-profit spinal cord research foundation with the single mission to find a cure for spinal cord injury. Since 2004, Wings for Life has funded life-changing research projects and clinical trials around the globe. While a cure is still to be found, steady progress has been made. Every step taken at the Wings for Life World Run is a step in the right direction, because 100% of entry fees and donations goes to spinal cord injury research: www.wingsforlife.com.

About the Wings for Life World Run

Once a year, the Wings for Life World Run takes place around the globe. All participants start at the same time worldwide and run either individually with the Wings for Life World Run App or together in several Flagship Runs. The best part is that any form of the run is all about being there. It doesn't matter how well, fast or far you run, whether you're a professional athlete, hobby runner or an absolute beginner. It is all about having fun while running. For this reason there is no traditional finish line. Instead, 30 minutes after the start, either a virtual or - in the case of the Flagship Runs - a real Catcher Car picks up the chase and overtakes one runner after another. Results aren't measured in time, but in distance achieved. Best of all: 100% of entry fees and donations goes directly to spinal cord research. In the editions of the Wings for Life World Run that have been completed to date, a total of 1,293,716 registered participants from 195 nationalities ran, walked and rolled on all seven continents and together raised a total of €43.8 million to find a cure for spinal cord injury. www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com

[1] International perspectives on spinal cord injury, World Health Organisation, 11 November 2013, https://rb.gy/wkkmjb

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2392814/Allwyn_Image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2392815/Allwyn_Image_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/running-for-those-who-cant-allwyn-unites-leading-voices-in-sports-and-para-sports-to-drive-record-participation-in-the-worlds-largest-race-302122776.html