VESTIAIRE COLLECTIVE: THE WORLD CANNOT AFFORD FAST FASHION

Exposing the True Cost of Fast Fashion

PARIS, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestiaire Collective , the world's leading global platform for pre-loved luxury fashion, is continuing its mission to change the way people consume fashion with the release of their latest research, which shows that the world cannot afford fast fashion. Beyond fast fashion's devastating climate consequences, the report reveals it's a false notion that fast fashion is more affordable. As price barriers remain a significant consideration for consumers, Vestiaire Collective takes its mission a step further by introducing an innovative approach to understanding the true value of fashion: the cost-per-wear[1] metric. Through this study[2], Vestiaire Collective aims to shift consumers' perception of an item's price, encouraging them to invest in financially, as well as environmentally, sustainable pieces.

The cost-per-wear metric reveals the true cost of an item based on its frequency of use, total lifespan, and its resale value. While fast fashion items might initially appear more financially attractive, the report proves that select pre-loved curated[3] fashion items are a more financially-sound investment in the long term.

"I think about cost-per-wear all the time, but it's not perfect. I try to track how many times I wear my shoes for example." - Amber, 41 years old, from the United States

Key findings on Vestiaire Collective vs. fast fashion:

When looking at comparable price ranges: Pre-loved curated fashion coats are worn 4+ times more on average vs. new fast fashion coats (worn 28 times). This results in a cost-per-wear of $1.72 vs. $4.82 for new fast fashion coats Pre-loved curated fashion dresses are worn 8+ times more on average vs. new fast fashion dresses (worn 9 times). This results in a cost-per-wear of $1.56 vs. $5.66 for new fast fashion dresses

Pre-loved designer bags have a ~72% lower cost-per-wear as the resale value is more significant $2.56 cost-per-wear vs. $9.05 for new fast fashion items Fashion consumers are encouraged to take better care of their items thanks to their resale value and invest in long-lasting, quality items

as the resale value is more significant Across all categories and all price points, pre-loved curated fashion pieces offer about 33% lower cost-per-wear vs. fast fashion items, which are worn 2+ times less on average

vs. fast fashion items, which are worn 2+ times less on average Pre-loved curated fashion consumers hold on to their items 31% longer than average, with the highest gap in the shoe category (+48% vs. average)

Regardless of the circumstances, the cost-per-wear is consistently lower when buying pre-loved items. This is particularly true for seasonal and occasional items, like coats and dresses.

"In today's climate of inflation, it is obvious: neither people nor the planet can afford fast fashion. We want to educate consumers about the benefits of circularity while sounding the alarm on fast fashion's devastating impact. This report is a wake-up call to combat overconsumption and overspending, fueled by tempting low initial prices." - Fanny Moizant, President and Co-founder of Vestiaire Collective



"Fast fashion is a false economy. Buying cheap fast fashion is deceptive, as in the end you end up replacing items again and again. We champion circularity as it not only benefits consumers' wallets, but also protects our planet. Pre-loved luxury items are more cost-effective over time with a longer lifespan. Our mantra 'Think First, Buy Second' makes more sense than ever." - Dounia Wone, Chief Impact Officer at Vestiaire Collective

Titled 'Exposing the True Cost of Fast Fashion', this Circularity Report[4] also discloses the business' environmental and social impact. To mark its launch, Vestiaire Collective has announced the next installment of its Think First, Buy Second campaign, featuring a series of videos, testimonials, and memes, debuting on their social media channels on April 22nd. Five months after the initial launch - which went viral on Instagram - this campaign will playfully lift the curtain on the cost-per-wear approach and challenge perceptions to shatter the illusion of affordable fast fashion, encouraging conscious consumption to protect both personal finances and the environment.The full Circularity Report is available to download at: LINK

Visuals are available to download at: LINK

