At its recent capital markets day (CMD) and with the support of key opinion leaders, Basilea highlighted the rising need for innovative therapies to address serious fungal and bacterial infections. It continues to make advancements in this specialised segment through the development of opportunistic acquisitions leveraging its anti-infective expertise. Its growth initiatives remain funded through the traction of its commercialised products, Cresemba and Zevtera. FY24 key strategic priorities include the US commercial launch of antibacterial Zevtera and Phase III trial initiation of first-in-class, broad-spectrum antifungal fosmanogepix.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...