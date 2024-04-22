Australia's "largest-ever" tender for renewable energy will open in May, with the federal government targeting 6 GW of new solar and wind projects. From pv magazine Australia The Australian government said a new national Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) tender process will open in May seeking 6 GW of new variable renewable energy projects to replace aging coal power generation in the National Electricity Market (NEM). Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the tender process includes a deal with New South Wales that will provide at least 2. 2 GW of new renewable energy supply for the state. ...

