Latest Version of Appian Platform Orchestrates Change through AI Process Automation that Moves Business Forward

New release features Process HQ and generative AI enhancements for meaningful process improvement and continuous optimization

MCLEAN, Va., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced the latest version of the Appian Platform. The new release introduces Process HQ, a combination of process mining and enterprise AI unified with the Appian data fabric. Process HQ provides unprecedented visibility into business operations to enable data-driven decisions and process improvements. The latest version of Appian also extends the practical value of generative AI through enhancements to Appian AI Copilot and the prompt builder AI skill.

"We are excited to see the value Process HQ could bring to Oscar to automate the data analysis for our service team's daily improvement processes," said Renee Hayter-Cotter, Product Manager at Oscar Health. "From identifying insights into potential problem areas, to conducting root cause analysis, and tracking the effectiveness of our countermeasures, we see a lot of opportunities for Process HQ to drive bottom line improvement."

Process HQ

Business users need greater visibility into the full breadth of their enterprise data and processes in order to maximize operational efficiency and strategic decision-making. By combining the latest technologies in data fabric, process mining, machine learning, and generative AI, Process HQ helps monitor and improve every business process built on Appian. Process HQ makes it easy to reduce costs, risks, and delays, improve compliance, and drive better business outcomes, without the need for costly and time-consuming data collection efforts. Process HQ includes:

Process insights , which lets business users without a background in process mining or data science uncover insights and explore their business processes through an AI-powered analysis of their workflows. Process insights leverages detailed audit information of both human and systems activity captured in Appian's data fabric, providing immediate visibility without a substantial effort. It uses enterprise AI to identify and quantify bottlenecks, errors, and delays and provides intelligent recommendations for process areas with the most improvement potential. Users follow a guided experience to drill deeper into the details and can then quickly act on process improvements using Appian's process automation capabilities, all within a secure, enterprise-grade platform.

, which lets business users without a background in process mining or data science uncover insights and explore their business processes through an AI-powered analysis of their workflows. Process insights leverages detailed audit information of both human and systems activity captured in Appian's data fabric, providing immediate visibility without a substantial effort. It uses enterprise AI to identify and quantify bottlenecks, errors, and delays and provides intelligent recommendations for process areas with the most improvement potential. Users follow a guided experience to drill deeper into the details and can then quickly act on process improvements using Appian's process automation capabilities, all within a secure, enterprise-grade platform. Data fabric insights, allowing business users to explore enterprise data and build custom reports and dashboards. When partnered with Appian AI Copilot, users can gain new insights even faster. Data fabric insights makes report creation possible for business users without any Appian development knowledge and also empowers them to answer common business questions faster, without needing to rely on a data expert or developer to build a report. Organizations can save significant time and money with these capabilities and can be confident that only the right users can view certain secure data.

Additional generative AI enhancements in Appian's latest release include:

Eleven New AI Skills Using Generative AI. Appian now offers eleven new AI Skills using an embedded Large Language Model (LLM) in Appian Cloud. These use low-code design to enable users to leverage an LLM to easily tune AI prompts for specific use cases, including: document summarization, PII identification, unstructured document and email extraction, text generation and more. By presenting a curated list of common use cases, the AI Skills simplify incorporating generative AI in Appian applications, enabling users to start from a contextually relevant prompt and efficiently generate reliable AI responses.

Appian now offers eleven new AI Skills using an embedded Large Language Model (LLM) in Appian Cloud. These use low-code design to enable users to leverage an LLM to easily tune AI prompts for specific use cases, including: document summarization, PII identification, unstructured document and email extraction, text generation and more. By presenting a curated list of common use cases, the AI Skills simplify incorporating generative AI in Appian applications, enabling users to start from a contextually relevant prompt and efficiently generate reliable AI responses. Appian AI Copilot automates tedious development tasks by generating sample data and application unit tests. Simply provide context using natural language and the amount of data, and let the AI copilot handle the rest, generating data for individual records and for complex sets of related records. AI generated sample data is ideal for user acceptance testing and stakeholder demos, and accelerates the development lifecycle realistic data for any application. AI Copilot also now uses generative AI to automate test case generation, addressing one of the most time-consuming tasks developers face by suggesting test cases aligned with users' business roles and ensuring comprehensive test coverage of business logic. As a result, developers can expedite testing activities, minimize manual effort, and enhance the overall quality and reliability of their applications.

"Process Mining has been held back by two problems - expensive and often subjective manual data prep because even 'standard' systems have been customized, and then limited tools to resolve the process bottlenecks you uncover," says Michael Beckley, CTO & Founder, Appian. "Process HQ integrates Appian Data Fabric to reduce manual data prep and is unified with Appian process automation so getting from insight to action has never been easier."

Register for the Process HQ webinar to learn more about Appian's process intelligence capabilities.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations-resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: LinkedIn, X (Twitter).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388469/3008451_DGR_24_2_PR_image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948800/4651791/Appian_400px_Blank_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/latest-version-of-appian-platform-orchestrates-change-through-ai-process-automation-that-moves-business-forward-302122343.html