Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2024) - me88, one of the oldest and most trusted online casino Singapore, has announces its exclusive partnership with Evolution Gaming, Europe's premier live casino game developer. This groundbreaking partnership marks a pivotal moment as Evolution Gaming tailors its renowned Salon Privé table to the distinctive theme of me88, in the intention to enhance the live casino experience for VIP and Non-VIP players that seek for the ultimate online casino experience.

Figure 1 me88 online casino Singapore

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10004/206321_bfba7f62245d18fe_001full.jpg

In an exclusive interview with James Snider, the spokesperson of the online casino Singapore, he unveiled the transformative features of the me88-themed Salon Privé table.

"From personalized one-on-one betting experiences with captivating dealers to exclusive privileges such as requesting card shuffling and replacements, and the freedom to select or retain their dealer, the me88-themed Salon Privé table sets a new standard. Furthermore, this collaboration introduces the industry's lowest minimum entry for playing games, enabling players to enjoy the premier live casino experience among online casinos Singapore at the most affordable cost."

About Salon Privé VIP Table Features:

Figure 2 Salon Privé Table

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10004/206321_bfba7f62245d18fe_002full.jpg

Single-Player Private Tables: Salon Privé provides private tables for players who prefer solitude and time to enjoy their game without the pressure of being watched by others. Request a Shuffle at Anytime: Unlike regular tables, Salon Privé allows players to request a card shuffle at any moment, increasing the chances for random wins, especially after a winning round. VIP Treatment: Players at Salon Privé receive VIP treatment, including access to a special VIP host dedicated to answering questions and providing assistance. The service emphasizes high stakes, ranging from 1000SGD to 6000SGD, and is set in an elegant, high-end VIP studio to enhance the gaming experience.

About me88 online casino Singapore

me88 is one of the trusted online casino Singapore that specialized in delivering an array of online gaming solutions, including but not limited to live casino, sports betting, slots, and fishing to the doorstep of its members around-the-clock. With a decade-long track record of excellence, me88 boasts license from esteemed international gambling authorities, including Gaming Curacao, PAGCOR, and UK Gaming Commission. Notably, me88 holds the distinction of being the sole online casino Singapore to be endorsed by UFC Champion Conor McGregor and Malaysian celebrity Gatita Yan.

Figure 3 me88 Brand Ambassador

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10004/206321_bfba7f62245d18fe_003full.jpg

Contact Info:

Official Website: https://me88.com/

Name: Eric Tan

Email: marketing@me88.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206321

SOURCE: OKE Distributor SDN BHD