Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
SolarBank: Sehen Sie sich das Unternehmen an, das in einem Jahr Umsatz von 50 Mio. $ erzielen wird.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
22.04.2024 | 10:34
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cancellation of Public Offering of UAB Metanira bonds - via Bond Auction

Nasdaq Baltic informs that UAB "METANIRA" has decided to cancel the primary
distribution of the bonds, pursuant to Section 4.4 of the Terms and Conditions
of the Offering of Information Document. The cancellation is based on UAB
"METANIRA" sole discretion and does not require the consent of the investors. 

Considering the cancellation of the primary distribution of bonds the investors
will not receive any allocation and the bonds will not be issued and registered
with the Central Securities Depository (the Lithuanian branch of Nasdaq CSD SE)
as provided in the Final Terms, i.e., on 24 April 2024. 







Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 525 31462 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.