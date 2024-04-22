Cancellation of Public Offering of UAB Metanira bonds - via Bond Auction

Nasdaq Baltic informs that UAB "METANIRA" has decided to cancel the primary distribution of the bonds, pursuant to Section 4.4 of the Terms and Conditions of the Offering of Information Document. The cancellation is based on UAB "METANIRA" sole discretion and does not require the consent of the investors. Considering the cancellation of the primary distribution of bonds the investors will not receive any allocation and the bonds will not be issued and registered with the Central Securities Depository (the Lithuanian branch of Nasdaq CSD SE) as provided in the Final Terms, i.e., on 24 April 2024. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 525 31462 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.