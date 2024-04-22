Zalaris announced a strategic review process on 2 April, as the company explores potential opportunities to accelerate growth and maximise value for both customers and shareholders. The potential of a sale and delisting reflects the sentiment from many other listed technology businesses that have recently gone private, finding public markets a restraint to investment in growth. There is no certainty that an initiative, event or transaction will take place. Zalaris's Q124 results are scheduled for 7 May.

