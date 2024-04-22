Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Managing Director Employment Contracts with Thomas Treß and Carsten Cramer Extended until June 30th, 2027 - Lars Ricken Appointed as New Managing Director "Sport"

The Executive Committee of the Advisory Board of Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH under the chairmanship of the president of the Ballspielverein 09. e.V. Dortmund, Dr. Reinhold Lunow, has decided the Following:

1. The managing director employment contract of Mr. Thomas Treß that was due to expire on June 30th, 2025 is prematurely extended until June 30th, 2027. Thomas Treß remains as hitherto chief financial officer (CFO) and shall be further on responsible for the business divisions "Finance, Organisation and Legal & Investor Relations".

2. The managing director employment contract of Mr. Carsten Cramer that was due to expire on June 30th, 2025 is prematurely extended until June 30th, 2027. Carsten Cramer remains as hitherto responsible for the business division "Sales & Marketing, Internationalization and Digitalization".

3. Lars Ricken is appointed as an additional managing director with effect from 1 May 2024. His managing director employment contract shall run until June 30, 2027. Lars Ricken shall have joint power of representation and will be responsible for the business division "Sport" of the company.

Dortmund, 22nd April 2024

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

View the original press release on accesswire.com