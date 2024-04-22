The company's new product series is now part of the FusionSolar "One-Fits-All" residential smart PV solution. Huawei FusionSolar has launched a new "Optimizer + Inverter + ESS + Charger + Load + Grid + PVMS" residential smart PV solution that includes core equipment such as a Smart Energy Controller, Smart Module Controller, Smart String Energy Storage System, Smart Charger, EMMA (Energy Management Assistant), SmartGuard, and Smart PVMS. The company says it aims to help users realize the dream of a zero-carbon household. A new benchmark in the residential energy storage industry With its Module+ ...

