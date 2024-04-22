Researchers in Malaysia have simulated a mixed cation perovskite solar cell integrating tin and germanium in the absorber. By modulating the perovksite layer thickness, they were able to achieve an efficiency ranging from 24. 25 % to 31. 49 %A group of researchers led by Malaysia's Universiti Malaysia Perlis has designed a mixed cation perovskite solar cell based on a perovskite absorber integrating tin (Sn) and germanium (Ge) as mixed B cations. Perovskite absorbers using mixed cations, commonly called cation A and cation B, have improved stability, light absorption, and higher charge carrier ...

