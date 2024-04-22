Countdown begins: Global firms line up to participate in CIIE 2024

SHANGHAI, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scores of global enterprises have secured early spots at the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's first national-level import-themed expo, less than 200 days ahead of the grand event.

MNCs reap fruits in past CIIEs

Over the years, companies from 173 countries and regions have made appearances at the CIIE and carried out tentative transaction worth $424.23 billion. More than 2,400 new products, technologies and services have debuted at the annual expo.

"Participating in the CIIE is very rewarding, as it gives us the chance to introduce our products to Chinese consumers," Mamoun Sayah, general manager of Moroccan winery and repeat exhibitor Red Farm, told Xinhua News Agency.

As Hicham Boudraa, acting managing director of Moroccan Investment and Export Development Agency, stated, Morocco attaches great importance to the development of economic and trade relations with China.

"China's expanding domestic demand and upgrade of consumption offer opportunities for export companies. We encourage more Moroccan companies to seize the opportunity and explore the Chinese market through the CIIE," he added.

Egypt is another key player at the annual CIIE that shines with a variety of specialty products, including cotton fabrics, handicrafts, herbs and spices, and olives.

Approximately $100-million-worth of Egyptian cotton enters the Chinese market and is popular among Chinese consumers, contributing to the development of the Egyptian cotton and cotton fabric industry.

"The CIIE opens more export channels for enterprises around the world," Saudi Press Agency noted in its report. "More enterprises and agencies, including Saudi businesses, hope to participate in the expo to strengthen trade cooperation with China."

In addition to the Business Exhibition, 72 countries and international organizations wowed visitors with their scientific and technological achievements, culture and art at the Country Exhibition of the sixth CIIE.

Hongqiao Forum spotlights global issues

As a crucial part of the annual CIIE, the Hongqiao Forum invites worldwide high-profile government officials, Nobel Prize laureates and senior executives of industrial pacesetters to discuss global issues.

The sixth Hongqiao Forum in 2023 saw record attendance of more than 8,000 people and featured 22 subforums on a range of subjects such as financial reform and innovation, digital governance and green investment.

Organizers of the forum held a symposium and a salon last month and invited important figures, including UN representatives, government officials, scholars, and member companies to contribute to this year's themes and topics.

CIIE 2024 welcomes more participants

The seventh CIIE will hold another series of global roadshows in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, United Arab Emirates, Kenya, and Benin this April to promote the grand event to companies with a keen interest in exporting to China and highlight the CIIE's supporting policies.

"So far, nearly 270,000 sqm of the Business Exhibition area has been booked by early exhibitors," said Sun Chenghai, deputy director-general of the CIIE bureau. "We expect more global brands to participate in this year's big show and reap good returns in the vast Chinese market."

