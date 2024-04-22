Adevinta ASA: 53% of Europeans drawn to items with a history, according to new Adevinta research

Adevinta launches "One of a Kind" campaign on Earth Day to show that there's a lot to love about pre-loved.

38% of Europeans have found their favourite possessions on second-hand marketplaces.



22 April 2024 - In celebration of Earth Day, Adevinta has launched a new campaign, 'One of a Kind', shedding light on the value of second-hand shopping to not only drive more sustainable ways of living, but also enrich people's lives. To inform the new campaign, Adevinta - a leading European online classifieds group - undertook a survey of 5,000 European consumers, which revealed a clear market for pre-loved items - with 53% of respondents saying they're drawn to objects that have a history behind them.

The data highlights that second-hand purchases are sentimental as well as sustainable, and are seen to hold more unique value than new items for over a third of people (37%). Two in five (39%) people also reported that they tend to have more emotional attachment to second-hand or heirloom possessions than to new ones.

Second-hand marketplaces play an important role in helping people find these unique items, with access to a wide reach of sellers and a treasure trove of objects. Almost half (44%) of those surveyed said they love browsing second-hand marketplaces, and more than a third (38%) said they had found some of their favourite items via those platforms. A further third (32%) of people said that online marketplaces have allowed them to connect with others who share their passions.

Antoine Jouteau, CEO of Adevinta, commented: "Second-hand marketplaces are the perfect destination for finding unique, pre-loved items at more accessible and affordable prices. Across our platforms at Adevinta, we see every day how shopping second-hand gives items a new lease of life, therefore helping every customer make a positive impact on the planet. This Earth Day, and every day, we are committed to championing sustainable commerce."

In line with the focus of this year's Earth Day on 'planet vs. plastics', Adevinta's most recent Second-Hand Effect report highlights the potential environmental benefits users generate by buying and selling second-hand. According to data from across Adevinta's portfolio, a potential 1.5 million tonnes of raw plastic material were saved as a result of the second-hand trades made on its re-commerce marketplaces during 2022.

Antoine Jouteau added: "Across our marketplaces, we touch 120 million European users every month, helping people to consume more sustainably, by making second-hand first choice. This data really shines a light on how second-hand marketplaces help people find their own "one of a kind" finds and create connections with others who share their passions, all while caring for the planet. At Adevinta, we call this the Second-Hand Effect."



Adevinta's campaign is now live across its social channels, including a video from Antoine Jouteau showcasing his OneofaKind which you can find here.

ENDS

For more information, contact:

firstlight group

adevinta@firstlightgroup.io

+44 (0)20 3617 7240

Methodology 5,024 nationally representative respondents (aged 16+) across Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and Netherlands were surveyed online between 21st and 25th January 2024. Research was commissioned by Adevinta and conducted by market research consultancy Censuswide.

