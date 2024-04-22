Prescient Healthcare Group Announces the Appointment of Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

LONDON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient Healthcare Group, a leading biopharma product and portfolio strategy firm, has announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors - Dr. Luke Solon and Debbie Allman - to help shape and drive Prescient's global mission.

Dr. Luke Solon joined us in 2021 and leads our global Medical practice. He earned his medical degree from the University of Southampton and then spent four years as a practicing physician, predominantly in general surgery. He has over 20 years of healthcare, consulting and pharmaceutical industry experience, having started his consulting career at McKinsey & Company and subsequently holding senior roles at AstraZeneca and KPMG; immediately prior to joining Prescient, he was part of the leadership team for the Life Sciences practice at Strategy& in London. He has extensive experience across multiple therapy areas and across the asset lifecycle. At Prescient, he primarily works with our Medical Affairs clients or on commercial engagements when a more clinical lens is required. Still a clinician at heart, he is passionate about supporting clients so their pharmaceutical innovations offer maximum benefit to their patients.

Debbie Allman leads our global Commercial practice, focusing in particular on driving our growth in the US further. She is an accomplished commercial strategist with a broad range of experience in pharmaceutical commercialization and marketing. She started her career at AstraZeneca, holding numerous global and national (UK, Italy) marketing and sales roles over a 15-year period; in 2010, she began her consulting career by co-founding Strategic North, an insight-led brand strategy consultancy firm that was acquired by Prescient in February 2022. Today, Debbie applies her commercial strategy expertise and experience in new product planning and brand building to work with clients at both large pharmaceutical companies and mid-size pharma and biotech firms. She is passionate about ensuring that the voice of the customer plays a central role in strategic decision making, with the aim of driving sustainable brand growth.

"We are pleased to welcome two exceptional leaders to the Board," said Dr. Debasish Talukdar, CEO. "We are strengthened by Luke and Debbie's expertise and experience serving the pharmaceutical industry. They will bring diverse perspectives to add depth and breadth to our Board."

"I am very pleased to welcome these new directors to the Board," said Dr. Nicholas Edwards, Chairman. "They bring experience, expertise and strong independent voices and will help us better serve global biopharmaceutical companies and accelerate our growth."

About Prescient

We are a specialist strategic partner to global biopharma companies, with the expertise and experience to bring value across the full drug lifecycle, from the preclinical stages to loss of exclusivity and beyond. We partner with leading global biopharmaceutical companies, fast-growing mid-caps and cutting-edge emerging biotechs to unlock the full potential of their innovation and significantly improve people's lives around the world.

Founded in 2007, we have developed into a highly diverse global business with a footprint across three continents. This diversity is our strength. Our team of over 500 people is spread across thriving global hubs such as Boston, New Delhi, London, Beijing, Munich and Barcelona, providing truly integrated global perspectives that allow us to see further and go deeper.

We build from a foundation of scientific knowledge and deep insights into molecules, markets and customers. This intersection and the application of market, competitor and customer perspectives is the foundation upon which our rigorous strategic thinking thrives.

Prescient has been a portfolio company of Bridgepoint Development Capital since 2021 and Baird Capital since 2017. For more information, please visit: www.prescienthg.com.

