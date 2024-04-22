Britvic plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 22-Apr-2024 / 09:46 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Britvic plc 22 April 2024 DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING Britvic plc (the "Company") was notified on 19 April 2024 that the following transactions have taken place in relation to the Britvic Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy ordinary shares in the Company of 20 pence each ("Shares"), using deductions from salary in each monthly pay period, and receive allocations of matching free Shares ("Matching Shares"). The following Directors purchased the number of Shares set out against their names below, at a price of 834.00 pence per Share, and were allocated for no consideration the number of Matching Shares (purchased by the SIP trustees at a price of 834.00 pence per Matching Share) set out against their names below: Name Role Number of Shares purchased Number of Matching Shares Simon Litherland Executive Director 18 6 Rebecca Napier Executive Director 18 6

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and their connected persons in the Company's Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company's LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company's Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:

Name Number of Name of Connected Number of Total Shares Percentage of Issued Share Shares Person Shares Capital Simon 449,847 - - 449,847 0.18% Litherland Rebecca Napier 219 219 0.00%

The attached notification, made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further information.

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary

Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Simon Litherland Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 20 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument (a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan Price(s) Volume(s) (c) Price(s) and volume(s) 834.00 pence 18 (Partnership shares) 0 pence 6 (Matching shares) Aggregated information (d) -- Aggregated volume 24 shares -- Price GBP150.12 (e) Date and time of the transaction 2024/04/18 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 4. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Rebecca Napier Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 5. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 6. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 20 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument (a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan Price(s) Volume(s) (c) Price(s) and volume(s) 834.00 pence 18 (Partnership shares) 0 pence 6 (Matching shares) Aggregated information (d) -- Aggregated volume 24 shares -- Price GBP150.12 (e) Date and time of the transaction 2024/04/18 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 Category Code: DSH TIDM: BVIC LEI Code: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 317122 EQS News ID: 1885887 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1885887&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2024 04:46 ET (08:46 GMT)