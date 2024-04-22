Anzeige
22.04.2024 | 11:34
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Government Debt Management - Treasury Bonds (RIKB 27 0415) admitted to trading on April 23, 2024

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:           Endurlán ríkissjóðs               
2  Org. no:          471283-0459                   
3  LEI             254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15              
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)       RIKB 27 0415                  
5  ISIN code          IS0000036291                  
6  CFI code          D-B-F-T-F-R                   
7  FISN númer         ENDURLAN RIKISS/8.00 BD 20270415        
8  Bonds/bills:        Bond                      
9  Total issued amount                             
10 Total amount previously                           
   issued                                   
11 Amount issued at this time 15.129.000.000                 
12 Denomination in CSD     1 kr.                      
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock   Yes                       
   Exchange                                  
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type      Bullet Bond                   
15 Amortization type, if                            
   other                                   
                -------------------------------------------------
16 Currency          ISK                       
17 Currency, if other                             
                -------------------------------------------------
18 Issue date         April 15, 2024                 
19 First ordinary installment April 15, 2027                 
   date                                    
20 Total number of       1                        
   installments                                
21 Installment frequency    N/A                       
22 Maturity date        April 15, 2027                 
23 Interest rate        8,00%                      
24 Floating interest rate, if                         
   applicable                                 
25 Floating interest rate, if                         
   other                                   
                -------------------------------------------------
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest  Simple Interest                 
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
                -------------------------------------------------
29 Day count convention    ACT/ACT                     
30 Day count convention, if                          
   other                                   
                -------------------------------------------------
31 Interest from date     April 15, 2024                 
32 First ordinary coupon date April 15, 2025                 
33 Coupon frequency      1                        
34 Total number of coupon   3                        
   payments                                  
35 If irregular cash flow,                           
   then how                                  
                -------------------------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price  Clean price                   
37 Clean price quote                              
38 If payment date is a bank  No                       
   holiday, does payment                           
   include accrued interest                          
   for days missing until                           
   next business day?                             
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed           No                       
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly                           
   index                                   
42 Daily index or monthly                           
   index, if other                              
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option         No                       
46 Put option         No                       
47 Convertible         No                       
48 Credit rating (rating    Nov. 2019 Moody's: A2 for long term domestic  
   agency, date)        loans.                     
                              Nov. 2023 S&P: A+  
                 for long term domestic loans. Dec. 2017 Fitch; 
                 A for long term domestic loans.        
                -------------------------------------------------
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD      Yes                       
51 Securities depository    Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð             
52 Date of Application for   April 19, 2024                 
   Admission to Trading                            
53 Date of Approval of     April 19, 2024                 
   Application for Admission                         
   to Trading                                 
54 Date of admission to    April 23, 2024                 
   trading                                  
55 Order book ID        RIKB_27_0415                  
56 Instrument subtype     T-Bonds                     
57 Market           Iceland Cash Bond Trading            
58 List population name    ICE_NOMINAL_TREASURY_BONDS           
59 Static volatility guards  No                       
60 Dynamic volatility guards  No                       
61 MiFIR identifier      BOND - Bonds                  
62 Bond type          EUSB - Sovereign Bond
