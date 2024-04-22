NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Government Debt Management - Treasury Bonds (RIKB 27 0415) admitted to trading on April 23, 2024

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Endurlán ríkissjóðs 2 Org. no: 471283-0459 3 LEI 254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) RIKB 27 0415 5 ISIN code IS0000036291 6 CFI code D-B-F-T-F-R 7 FISN númer ENDURLAN RIKISS/8.00 BD 20270415 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 10 Total amount previously issued 11 Amount issued at this time 15.129.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other ------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other ------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date April 15, 2024 19 First ordinary installment April 15, 2027 date 20 Total number of 1 installments 21 Installment frequency N/A 22 Maturity date April 15, 2027 23 Interest rate 8,00% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other ------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other ------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT/ACT 30 Day count convention, if other ------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date April 15, 2024 32 First ordinary coupon date April 15, 2025 33 Coupon frequency 1 34 Total number of coupon 3 payments 35 If irregular cash flow, then how ------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment date is a bank No holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating Nov. 2019 Moody's: A2 for long term domestic agency, date) loans. Nov. 2023 S&P: A+ for long term domestic loans. Dec. 2017 Fitch; A for long term domestic loans. ------------------------------------------------- 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for April 19, 2024 Admission to Trading 53 Date of Approval of April 19, 2024 Application for Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to April 23, 2024 trading 55 Order book ID RIKB_27_0415 56 Instrument subtype T-Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_NOMINAL_TREASURY_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type EUSB - Sovereign Bond