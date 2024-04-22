Indian scientists have designed a water-pump drive system that is powered exclusively by photovoltaics. The proposed system configuration reportedly ensures effective use of both the solar modules and the motor. Researchers from India have developed a novel PV-powered open-ended winding induction machine (OWIM) for agriculture water pumping. In an OWIM system, the endpoints for each phase are separated, allowing more flexible motor control and operation. "This configuration facilitates optimum arrangements of solar panels, eliminating the need for large strings and enhancing the performances of ...

