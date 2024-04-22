Premier Energies has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO). The company says it will partly use the proceeds to fund 4 GW of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell and module production. From pv magazine India Premier Energies has filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator SEBI to raise more than INR 1,500 crore ($180 million) through an IPO. The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds of the fresh issue toward INR 1,168 crore of investment in its arm, Premier Energies Global ...

