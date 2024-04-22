Anta Gkelou, a Principal on the Capital Strategy team, promoted to Partner, reinforcing firm's commitment to talent development and capital investment expertise

Guillaume Baxter, a Principal on the Industrial Biotech Strategy, promoted to Partner, underscoring the firm's commitment to driving sustainable impact

Sofinnova Partners ("Sofinnova"), a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based in Paris, London, and Milan, announced the promotion to Partner of two exceptional team members, both of whom have served distinguished tenures at the firm, with expertise across different strategies. These promotions underscore Sofinnova's dedication to developing talent from within its own ranks and commitment to driving impactful change in the sector.

"We are delighted to announce the well-deserved promotions of Anta Gkelou and Guillaume Baxter to Partner level, recognizing their outstanding growth and expertise since joining us in 2017," said Antoine Papiernik, Managing Partner at Sofinnova Partners. "Their journeys exemplify our commitment to cultivating talent and investing in the future."

Gkelou joined Sofinnova as an Analyst in the Capital Strategy in 2017 after working as an immunology scientist at Danone Nutricia. She holds a PhD from Imperial College London where she worked on respiratory diseases at the National Heart and Lung Institute and conducted her post-doctoral research in heart failure post myocardial infarction at INSERM in France. Her strong interest in scientific discoveries and their development path to new products, alongside her ability to identify promising investment opportunities have contributed significantly to the firm's success. As a Partner in the Capital Strategy, Gkelou will play a key role in investing in the next generation of early-stage biotech companies.

"In my new role as Partner, I look forward to contributing to building companies that develop products with transformative effects on patients' lives," said Gkelou. "I am fully committed to the firm's continued success and up for the challenge of making a long-term meaningful impact."

Baxter was one of the pioneering members of Sofinnova's Industrial Biotech Strategy team. Joining as a Senior Associate in 2017, he has consistently demonstrated a strong passion for industrial biotechnology and impact investing. Baxter brings robust experience and valuable insights from the chemical industry, having held various positions at Solvay including Solvay Ventures, which further enhanced his understanding of the intersection between industry and investment practice. As Partner, Baxter will continue to leverage his enthusiasm to identify and support groundbreaking companies within the industrial biotech and renewable chemistry sectors to drive positive transformation across global industries.

"I am honored to have been part of the Industrial Biotechnology team since its early days," Baxter said. "As a Partner, I will continue to leverage my experience to support game changing companies in these sectors, while simultaneously focusing on establishing Sofinnova as a leading sustainable investor driving impactful change."

These promotions further strengthen Sofinnova Partners' position as a leading venture capital firm in the life sciences sector, with a reinforced commitment to talent development and capital investment expertise. The firm remains dedicated to identifying and supporting innovative companies that have the potential to transform healthcare, improve patient outcomes, and drive sustainable solutions.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage. The firm actively partners with ambitious entrepreneurs as a lead or cornerstone investor to develop transformative innovations that have the potential to positively impact our collective future.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €2.5 billion under management. For more information, please visit: sofinnovapartners.com.

