Metals Acquisition Limited ARBN 671 963 198 (NYSE: MTAL; ASX: MAC), a private limited company incorporated under the laws of Jersey, Channel Islands ("MAC" or the "Company") will release its Resource and Reserve Statement (as at 31 August 2023) and 3 Year Production Guidance for the CSA Copper Mine in NSW on Monday, April 22, 2024 after market close (New York time) Tuesday, April 23, 2024 before market open (Sydney time).

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's updated Reserve and Resource statement on Monday, April 22, 2024 at 7:00 pm (New York time) Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 9:00 am (Sydney time).

Details for the conference call and webcast are included below.

Webcast

Participants can access the webcast at the following link https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/950238182

Participants can dial into the live call by dialing 800-274-8461 or +1-203-518-9783 and providing the conference ID 'METALS'.

Replay

The conference call will be available for playback until July 22, 2024 and can be accessed by dialing 1-888-567-0047 or +1-402-220-6953 or visiting the webcast link https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/950238182.

This announcement is authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

About Metals Acquisition Limited

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL; ASX:MAC) is a company focused on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses in high quality, stable jurisdictions that are critical in the electrification and decarbonization of the global economy.

