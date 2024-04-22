Anzeige
Montag, 22.04.2024

WKN: A2DT94 | ISIN: DK0060816148 | Ticker-Symbol: 5IJ
Frankfurt
22.04.24
08:14 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONFERIZE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONFERIZE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
22.04.2024 | 12:58
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Conferize A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Conferize A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Denmark as per 29 April 2024. As of the same date,
ISIN DK0060816148 (CONFRZ) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. 



ISIN:      DK0062843538                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:      Conferize, T-ret                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ratio:      1:3 (DK)                            
         Shareholders in Conferize A/S will be allocated three (3)   
         subscription rights per share held in the company on the   
         record date. One (1) subscription right is needed to subscribe
         for one (1) new share at the subscription price        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in     29 April - 14 May 2024                     
 subscription                                  
 rights (both                                  
 days                                      
 included):                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  332861                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:   CONFRZ T                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment  First North Denmark / 100                   
 / no                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no  MiFID II tick size table                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code     DSME                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Conferize A/S makes a rights issue of minimum DKK 2,000,000, corresponding to
200,000,000 new shares of DKK 0.01 and up to DKK 5,878,705,65, corresponding to
587,870,565 new shares of DKK 0.01. Subscription price is DKK 0.01 per share of
DKK 0.01. Subscription period: 1 May 2024 - 16 May 2024, both days inclusive. 



For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Baker Tilly Corporate
Finance P/S
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
