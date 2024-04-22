First North Denmark: Conferize A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Conferize A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 29 April 2024. As of the same date, ISIN DK0060816148 (CONFRZ) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0062843538 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Conferize, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 1:3 (DK) Shareholders in Conferize A/S will be allocated three (3) subscription rights per share held in the company on the record date. One (1) subscription right is needed to subscribe for one (1) new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 29 April - 14 May 2024 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 332861 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CONFRZ T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment First North Denmark / 100 / no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Conferize A/S makes a rights issue of minimum DKK 2,000,000, corresponding to 200,000,000 new shares of DKK 0.01 and up to DKK 5,878,705,65, corresponding to 587,870,565 new shares of DKK 0.01. Subscription price is DKK 0.01 per share of DKK 0.01. Subscription period: 1 May 2024 - 16 May 2024, both days inclusive. For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S