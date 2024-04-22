Logicalis net-zero emissions targets approved by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Logicalis achieves most ambitious designation available through the SBTi

Global technology service provider is on track to achieve net-zero by 2050 and carbon neutral on Scope 1 and 2 by 2025.

LONDON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis, a global technology service provider, today announced that its net-zero science-based targets have been validated and approved by global body, Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The recognition comes after Logicalis committed to the SBTi Corporate Net Zero Standard in early 2023, the world's first framework for corporate net zero target setting in line with climate science. Science-based targets provide companies with a clearly defined path to reduce emissions in line with the Paris Agreement goals.

Over the last two years Logicalis has worked to accelerate its responsible business practices, using precise and targeted scientific measurements. After careful review, Logicalis has now achieved the most ambitious designation available through the SBTi process. SBTi has classified Logicalis's scope 1 and 2 target ambition as in line with a 1.5°C trajectory, with their commitment to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 50% by 2030 and 85% of their suppliers by spend covering purchased goods and services will have science-based targets by 2028. Logicalis's long-term target ambitions on Scope 1, 2, and 3 are aligned for reaching net-zero by 2050 or sooner.

Bob Bailkoski, Global CEO of Logicalis Group said: "We are thrilled to have our net-zero emissions target approved and validated by SBTi. We aim to be the leading Sustainable IT partner for our customers, vendors and our people. This formal recognition highlights our commitment to reducing carbon in line with climate science across the globe, a goal our 7000 Architects of Change can be proud to be part of."

As part of the business's commitment to sustainability and transparency, Logicalis have released an Environmental statement, disclosing its carbon emission baseline figures and laying out a roadmap for achieving its carbon reduction goals to become carbon neutral on scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2025 and reach net zero by 2050.

The technology services provider has also been recognised for its sustainability efforts having secured the Cisco Environmental Sustainability Specialisation across 15 territories globally, been named the Sustainability Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2023 and announced as the first partner globally to achieve Cisco's Sustainable Campus Access Add-On specialisation, reflecting the business' unwavering commitment to sustainability.

Charissa Jaganath, Head of Responsible Business at Logicalis, said: "We are committed to becoming carbon neutral and are passionate about sustainability, so it is fantastic to have our efforts recognised by the SBTi. Reducing damage to our planet is an urgent task and we're committed to maintaining momentum. At Logicalis, we understand that collaboration is vital and that's why we are also prioritising our work with partners to further ensure we collectively continue to contribute to a cleaner, healthier planet."

To find out more about Logicalis's sustainability commitments head to: https://www.logicalis.com/sites/default/files/2024-02/Environmental%20Statement.pdf

