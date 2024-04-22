ZeroBounce Launches Inbox Zero Challenge to Celebrate Email Day

ZeroBounce invites email users to declutter their inboxes and start anew in celebration of Email Day (April 23).

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Email validation and deliverability company ZeroBounce launches The InboxZero Challenge, an initiative aimed at inspiring email users to declutter their inboxes and improve their productivity. ZeroBounce kicks off the challenge ahead of Email Day, a global holiday observed yearly on April 23, and offers $25 Amazon gift cards to the first 23 participants.



ZeroBounce

InboxZero Challenge





Eighty-eight percent of people use email every day, a ZeroBounce survey shows, and 61 percent say email is their preferred communication channel at work. However, achieving a clean inbox feels difficult for most. The InboxZero Challenge encourages participants to reclaim control over their email communication. ZeroBounce invites users from all walks of life to organize their inboxes and boost their productivity.

"As an email validation company, we clean billions of email addresses yearly. By weeding out poor-quality emails, we help our customers build healthier email lists and boost their email engagement. With The InboxZero Challenge, we invite email users to take a step towards cleaning their emails and removing the pressure of overflowing messages," says ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tanase. The serial entrepreneur receives well over 1,000 emails daily and is a practitioner of InboxZero.

The rules of The InboxZero Challenge are simple. Participants are required to tackle all their unread email messages and reach inbox zero. The first 23 participants who accomplish this feat and submit a screenshot of their pristine inbox to support@zerobounce.net will receive a $25 Amazon gift card.

"A clean inbox isn't just a goal but a mindset that fosters clarity and efficiency in our email communication," says ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tanase. "Through this challenge, we hope to inspire people to adopt healthier email habits and celebrate the spirit of Email Day."

Email Day (April 23) is a worldwide holiday celebrating email as one of the prevalent communication channels of our time. ZeroBounce initiated the holiday in 2022 to honor the legacy of email inventor Ray Tomlinson, born on April 23.

About ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce is the go-to platform for email success, helping more than 325,000 customers with its email verification, deliverability, and email-finding tools.

Its 99% accurate email validation service removes obsolete and risky email addresses to help senders prevent bounces and maintain a good reputation. ZeroBounce's email deliverability toolkit further supports companies in reaching the inbox. Activity Data, one of ZeroBounce's most popular features, offers subscriber activity insights, allowing marketers to target their most active audiences. Email Finder provides professionals with valid business email addresses to enhance their email outreach efforts, while DMARC Monitor helps organizations enhance domain security.

ZeroBounce has validated 24+ billion emails and serves companies of all sizes, from solo business owners to industry leaders like Amazon, Disney, Netflix, and Sephora. The platform provides military-grade security and is GDPR, SOC 2 Type 2, ISO-27001-certified, and India DPDP-ready.

For more information, visit https://www.zerobounce.net.

