Moderna, Inc.: Moderna Announces Contract with Brazil to Supply 12.5 million COVID-19 Vaccines as Part of National Vaccination Campaign

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced a contract with the Ministry of Health in Brazil (Ministério da Saúde) to supply its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine as an integral part of Brazil's 2024 national vaccination campaign against COVID-19. This contract follows the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency's (ANVISA) approval of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in March 2024, which encodes the spike protein of the XBB.1.5 sublineage of SARS-CoV-2 for active immunization for the prevention of COVID-19 in children from six months of age and adults.

"We are proud to partner with the Ministry of Health to provide our mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for the first time in Brazil as part of the national vaccination campaign," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "This agreement underscores our commitment to global health and our role in supporting Brazil's efforts to protect its citizens against COVID-19. We look forward to working with the Ministry of Health to help maintain health security in Brazil."

Under the contract, 12.5 million doses of Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are anticipated for delivery in the second quarter of 2024, marking a significant milestone in Brazil's ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19. The partnership between Moderna and the Ministry of Health reflects a shared commitment to public health and the importance of national immunization campaigns. This contract is expected to bolster Brazil's national vaccination campaign and contribute to the global effort to combat the enduring threat of COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) determined that the ancestral strain and related variants no longer circulate in humans. To ensure updated vaccines provide the most robust immune response against the dominant circulating variants, regulators and global public health agencies have recommended that COVID-19 vaccines be updated to a monovalent XBB.1.5 composition. Moderna has generated preclinical and clinical data of its monovalent XBB.1.5 vaccine candidate showing an immune response against XBB sublineages and currently circulating strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including JN.1.

About Moderna

Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including one of the earliest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.?

Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding: the Company's contract with the Ministry of Health in Brazil to supply Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as part of Brazil's national vaccination campaign; the planned delivery of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines; and the ability of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to trigger an immune response against current circulating strains of SARS-CoV-2. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release.

