Analyst interview | Financials Q&A on H&T Group (HAT) | 2023 results: strong core growth H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Mark's recent report highlights H&T's strong position in the pawnbroking market, showing significant growth in its pledge book and net pawnbroking revenue. Mark explains how H&T is well-equipped to capitalise on increased demand for short-term loans, especially in the current cost of living crisis. He also addresses the challenges faced by H&T Group in the retail sector, such as a shift towards lower-margin items and the impact of government policies on costs. Additionally, Mark discusses the risks associated with the pawnbroking industry, including money laundering and the potential for receiving stolen goods, but notes that H&T's control measures are robust. This interview underscores H&T's strong market share and ongoing growth despite some short-term retail challenges. H&T Group plc is the UK's largest pawnbroker and a leading retailer of high-quality new and pre-owned jewellery and watches. Listen to the interview here . If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co

