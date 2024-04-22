Anzeige
22.04.2024
United States Institute of Peace: U.S. Institute of Peace Opens Nominations for 2024 Women Building Peace Award

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) announces nominations are open for the 2024 Women Building Peace Award. This prestigious annual award honors courageous women in civil society who are building peace in countries impacted by violent conflict.


Countless women risk their lives to create peace in their communities, leading movements for justice, security and inclusivity despite often being overlooked in their efforts. USIP is committed to doing more to support and celebrate these women and the impact they have as catalysts for change and agents of peace.

The nomination period will run until June 10, 2024. USIP invites organizations and people across the globe to take part in identifying and honoring exceptional women who have dedicated their lives to building peace. The awardee will be recognized at a ceremony in Washington, DC, and will receive a cash prize.

USIP strongly encourages nominations for women who have not been previously recognized for their peacebuilding work.

Nominations will be reviewed based on award criteria, including: the nominee's commitment to peace, her exceptional leadership, her outstanding practice in putting a peacebuilding plan into action, and the impact of her work. The 2024 award winner will be chosen by the Women Building Peace Council, a group of distinguished experts who advise USIP on matters of gender and peacebuilding.

Previous recipients of the Women Building Peace Award include Pétronille Vaweka of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, María Eugenia Mosquera Riascos of Colombia, Josephine Ekiru of Kenya and Rita Lopidia of South Sudan. Twenty-four other women have been recognized by USIP as finalists for the award over the past four years.

For information on the award and to nominate a woman peacebuilder, visit: www.usip.org/womenbuildingpeace.

For information on USIP, visit: https://www.usip.org/about.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274028/United_States_Institute_of_Peace_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/us-institute-of-peace-opens-nominations-for-2024-women-building-peace-award-302123228.html

