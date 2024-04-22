Corero Network Security is positioned as the Leader in the 2024 SPARK MatrixTM for DDoS Mitigation by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading DDoS Mitigation vendors.

Corero Network Security, with its comprehensive technology for DDoS Mitigation, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Corero Network Security as a 2024 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: DDoS Mitigation, 2024.

Sujitsinh Dubal, an Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, states, "Corero's SmartWall ONETM solution offers high mitigation capacity for wide attack coverage and uses behavior-based protection capability to provide real-time protection against zero-day attacks. The solution employs deep packet or flow-based inspection for inline, scrubbing, or edge router protection without inducing latency, to ensure comprehensive protection and detailed analysis of attacks." "With overall strong performance across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, Corero has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: DDoS Mitigation, 2024," adds Sujit."

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading DDoS Mitigation providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"We are honored to be recognized as a leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix for DDoS Mitigation by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. This accolade underscores Corero's unwavering commitment to pioneering in the DDoS protection landscape. Our SmartWall ONE technology is designed to meet the modern demands of DDoS mitigation by providing robust, real-time defense against a broad spectrum of attacks with minimal impact on network performance. I am immensely proud of our team's continuous innovation and dedication to excellence, which ensures that our solutions not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients around the world," said Carl Herberger, CEO, Corero Network Security.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQB Market (OTCQB: DDOSF)."

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

