Ceres Power Holdings' innovative technology uses electrolysis to produce green hydrogen and solid oxide fuel cells to generate power. In a year where it moved to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, it recorded revenue growth of 13% and gross margin expansion to 61% (the highest in the sector, according to management), but is yet to record an operating profit (FY23 operating loss of £59.4m versus £54.0m in FY22). Ceres continued its strategy to drive innovation and technology across solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) and hydrogen electrolysers (SOEC), increasing its R&D spending by 11% y-o-y to £54m (FY22: £48.5m). Management guides for FY24 revenue to be double that achieved in FY23, based on existing contacts. Net cash, including short term investments, was £140m at the end of FY23.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...