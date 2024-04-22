Norwegian PV developer Scatec ASA has switched on a hybrid solar and battery storage facility in the Northern Cape province of South Africa. A 540 MW solar and 225 MW/1,140 MWh battery storage hybrid project has commenced operations in South Africa. The project, located in the town of Kenhardt in Northern Cape province, has been billed as one of the world's largest hybrid solar and battery storage facilities in the world. The facility spans 879 hectares and measures 10 km north to south. Construction began in July 2022 and has seen the installation of almost 1 million PV modules. The battery ...

