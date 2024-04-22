Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2024) - In a strategic move in preparation of the launch in the United States of its scientifically formulated dietary supplement, unbuzzd, Celly Nutrition Corp. ("Celly Nu") is excited to announce its collaboration with BevSource, a leading provider of beverage development, production and operations solutions located in St. Paul, Minnesota.

This partnership will assist with the production and distribution process of unbuzzd, including Commercial Formulation Consultation, Contract Packaging Solutions, Ingredient Procurement, Commercialization Strategies, Initial Production Oversight, and Fulfillment Center Coordination for both the 12oz Sleek Can and Ready-to-Mix Powder Stick Packs formats.

BevSource brings to the table an impressive history of collaboration with distinguished brands such as Celsius, Kill Cliff, and WG Brewing Company, making them an ideal partner for Celly Nutrition in this venture.

unbuzzd is a proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals and botanical extracts designed to support the body's natural processes for metabolizing alcohol and promoting alertness.

The coming launch of unbuzzd is being driven by the executive guidance of beverage industry luminaries like Gerry David, the former Chief Executive Officer at Celsius Holdings, Inc., where he helped build the foundation to what is today one of the most successful beverages over the past decade. In addition John Duffy, a seasoned executive with an extensive background at Coca-Cola Enterprises and The Coca-Cola Company is leading the charge as CEO. They are supported by Kevin Harrington (known as the Inventor of the Infomercial, the Original Shark on Shark Tank, and the As Seen on TV Pioneer).

John Duffy, CEO of Celly Nutrition Corp., expresses his enthusiasm about the partnership: "This agreement is a major milestone for our company and a critical step in the process of bringing unbuzzd to consumers across the USA this year and eventually North America. I am excited to be on this journey with proven partners like BevSource who from very early stages have supported what became some of the most iconic brands in our industry including Celsius."

For additional information, please contact:

John Duffy

Chief Executive Officer

T: (508) 479-4923

E: johnduffy@cellynutrition.com





ABOUT CELLY NUTRITION CORP.:

Celly Nutrition stands as a pioneering force in the wellness and recovery supplement landscape. With a commitment to innovation and quality, the company has secured an exclusive global licensing agreement with FSD Pharma, harnessing cutting-edge alcohol metabolizing technology for recreational uses. This strategic move positions Celly Nutrition as a leader in the development of science-driven solutions designed to enhance individual health and recovery processes, marking a new era in the support of responsible alcohol consumption. For more information, please visit our website at www.cellynutrition.com.





ABOUT BEVSOURCE:

BevSource is a leading provider of solutions and products for the beverage industry, catering to both established and emerging players in the industry. Headquartered in St. Paul, MN, the company provides turnkey beverage development, packaging and ingredient procurement, regulatory compliance, production and operations support across various beverage categories, including RTD cocktails, beer, wine, spirits, energy drinks, sports drinks, juices, tea, functional beverages and carbonated soft drinks. For more information, please visit their website at www.BevSource.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the terms, scope, and benefits of the strategic partnership with BevSource, including the stated assistance with the production and distribution of unbuzzd, BevSource as an ideal partner for the unbuzzd venture, and the partnership being a major milestone and critical step of bringing unbuzzd to consumers across the USA this year and eventually North America; the stated formulation and benefits of unbuzzd, including its formulation and claims of expediting alcohol metabolism and stimulation of mental alertness; the coming launch of unbuzzd, and the Company carrying out its stated commitments, business plans, and strategic objectives.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including the Company's ability to carry out and realize upon the terms, scope, and benefits of the strategic partnership with BevSource; the Company's ability to maintain and realize upon the stated formulation and benefits of unbuzzd the Company to carry out its coming launch of unbuzzd under the stated timelines and geographic areas, and the Company's ability to carrying out its stated commitments, business plans, and strategic objectives.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, the Company's ability to carry out and realize upon the terms, scope, and benefits of the strategic partnership with BevSource; the Company's ability to maintain and realize upon the stated formulation and benefits of unbuzzd the Company to carry out its coming launch of unbuzzd under the stated timelines and geographic areas, and the Company's ability to carrying out its stated commitments, business plans, and strategic objectives.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Company makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about unbuzzd. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated any claims regarding unbuzzd. The efficacy of such products have not been confirmed by approved research. Rigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. No clinical trials for the use of the Company's proposed products have been conducted. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential products do not imply that the Company verified such in clinical trials or that the Company will complete such trials.

