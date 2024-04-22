The "UK Family Law Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The tenth edition of an annual report which provides a review of the market looking at the legislative background, recent market developments and drivers, market structure, market size and trends with historical volume and value data, the key players and future market developments with forecasts to 2027.

Key Highlights

In 2023, the annual value of the family law market increased by 5.4% to pass £2bn for the first time. After an increase in divorces filed in 2022 following the launch of no-fault divorces in Spring 2022, divorces filed decreased in 2023 but market growth was driven by advice for high net worth individuals, complex cases especially Children Act cases, and increased demand for advice on financial issues after a divorce. Increases in the latter cases are a follow-on from the increase in divorces in 2022.

There are still major issues around court backlogs and these are likely to increase pressures to turn to alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Mandatory mediation has been dropped but judges can now order court proceedings to be stayed so that ADR can be turned to.

Some of the larger consumer law firms and a few specialist family law brands are taking a greater share of the market through M&A and office network expansion. At the top end of the market are some large international law firms working on legal issues for high net worth individuals and cross border matters and this part of the market continues to show healthy growth.

Divorce petitions filed in 2023 were down by 7.5%. Again, 2022 was a unique year given the arrival of no-fault divorce but the general trend over the last decade has been for a fall in petitions filed. By 2023, 95% of all divorce petitions were filed digitally.

Most other categories of family law cases witnessed declines in cases started in 2023. The main exception was financial remedy cases where cases started increased by 13.2%.

Between 2023 and 2027, the market value compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is forecast at 4.5%.

The next two years are likely to see more ADR which in turn will require new training for many legal advisers used to an adversarial approach. Other areas where demand is expected to increase include pre-nuptial agreements, one lawyer one couple services, and advice post-divorce and financial settlements such as co-parenting advice, counselling, and wellbeing services. After years of debate there should also be some positive movements on improved legal rights for co-habitating couples.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market overview

Family law developments in 2023/24

Steady market growth forecast for the next few years

MARKET STRUCTURE

Law firm numbers in family law continue to fall

Mediation services

Other family law advisers

MARKET DEVELOPMENTS AND DRIVERS

Marriage and co-habitation trends

Civil partnerships increase

Legal aid family work and funding in long term decline

Mediation starts decreased in 2022/23 but some increase in latest year

High numbers of LIPs in adoption, private law, and domestic abuse cases

Divorce application fees will remain at £593

Family court reporting pilot extended

Mandatory mediation for separating couples dropped

Options for alternative dispute resolution still available

CMA investigation launched covering online divorce services

£55m for family courts in Spring Budget

Domestic Abuse Commissioner's report and response on family court process

Still delays and backlogs in family courts

THE KEY PLAYERS

Amicable

Family Law Group (FLG)

Family Law Partners

Hall Brown Family Law

Irwin Mitchell

Rayden Solicitors

Simpson Millar

Slater Gordon

Stowe Family Law

The Divorce Surgery

Vardags

Solicitors London firms

Solicitors Rest of the UK

Online divorce

MARKET SIZE AND TRENDS

Strongest market growth for four years in 2023

Matrimonial cases in Family Court decrease in 2023

Divorce petitions filed fell in 2023 but those completed increased

Digital divorce applications account for 95% of all petitions filed

Civil partnership dissolutions decreasing in England and Wales

Divorces in Scotland and Northern Ireland

Financial remedy applications and disposals increase in 2023

Children Act cases decrease again in 2023

Volume of domestic violence cases growing long-term but decline in 2023

Adoption applications generally declining but an increase in 2023

THE FUTURE

Steady growth to 2027 with CAGR of 4.5%

