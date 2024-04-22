Discovery Senior Living: Six Veranda Club Veterans to Be Honored With a Dream Flights Adventure of a Lifetime

The event will take place at the Boca Raton Airport on Friday, April 26

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Veranda Club Independent Living and Assisted Living is excited to announce that six residents from their community will be honored for their military service with a special Dream Flights adventure on Friday, April 26 at the Boca Raton Airport. Each veteran will enjoy a 20-minute Dream Flight in a Boeing Stearman biplane, the same aircraft used to train many military aviators in the late 30s and early 40s.





Veranda Club

Honoring our heroes! Six Veranda Club residents will take to the skies for a special Dream Flights adventure to commemorate their military service in a historic Boeing Stearman biplane.





The honorees include:

Sal Bazzano - Marines Private 1st Class

Robert Cramer - Navy Seaman

Marvin Friedman - Airforce Airman 2nd Class

Herb Panzer - Army Specialist

Karl Rettig - Army Staff Seargent

Richard Zenna - Army Private 1st Class

"We are delighted to honor these residents who so bravely served our country," said Michael Halpner, Executive Director, Veranda Club. "We take great pride in providing meaningful experiences for our residents, and this was an incredible opportunity we were excited to pursue. We are so grateful to Dream Flights."

Dream Flights is a non-profit organization established in 2011 and dedicated to honoring seniors and military veterans with the adventure of a lifetime.

The honorees will be joined by family and friends at the event, and are encouraged to bring memorabilia from their service. After the flight, the crew will be available for flyer and group photos, and honorees will be interviewed about some of their war memories and favorite moments from the Dream Flight.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. With three decades of experience, the award-winning management team has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio of nearly 300 communities and approximately 30,000 homes in nearly 40 states, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for innovation and lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the five largest U.S. senior-living operators.

About Dream Flights

Dream Flights is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to honoring seniors and military veterans by providing them with the experience of a lifetime. Created and founded in 2011 by Darryl and Carol Fisher and the Fisher family, the organization provides 20-minute Dream Flights in its fleet of restored Boeing Stearman open-cockpit biplanes, the same aircraft used to train many military aviators in the late-1930s and early-40s. Dream Flights also helps veterans tell their stories, close the generation gap, and help promote a clearer understanding of ourselves and the world.

