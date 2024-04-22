FSD Pharma Inc.: FSD Pharma Provides Another Update on Celly Nu's Anticipated Launch of unbuzzd

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)(CSE:HUGE)(FRA:0K9A) ("FSD Pharma"), provides an update by way of a news release issued by Celly Nutrition Corp. ("Celly Nu"), and its launching of unbuzzd, an innovative beverage product that is scientifically formulated from a proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals and botanical extracts designed to support the body's natural processes for metabolizing alcohol and promoting alertness.

On April 22, 2024, Celly Nu announced a strategic partnership with BevSource, a leading provider of beverage development, production and operations solutions in St. Paul, Minnesota as follows:

Toronto, Ontario, April 22, 2024 - In a strategic move in preparation of the launch in the United States of its scientifically formulated dietary supplement, unbuzzd, Celly Nutrition Corp. ("Celly Nu") is excited to announce its collaboration with BevSource, a leading provider of beverage development, production and operations solutions located in St. Paul, Minnesota.

This partnership will assist with the production and distribution process of unbuzzd, including Commercial Formulation Consultation, Contract Packaging Solutions, Ingredient Procurement, Commercialization Strategies, Initial Production Oversight, and Fulfillment Center Coordination for both the 12oz Sleek Can and Ready-to-Mix Powder Stick Packs formats.

BevSource brings to the table an impressive history of collaboration with distinguished brands such as Celsius, Kill Cliff, and WG Brewing Company, making them an ideal partner for Celly Nutrition in this venture.

unbuzzd is a proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals and botanical extracts designed to support the body's natural processes for metabolizing alcohol and promoting alertness.

The coming launch of unbuzzd is being driven by the executive guidance of beverage industry luminaries like Gerry David, the former Chief Executive Officer at Celsius Holdings, Inc., where he helped build the foundation to what is today one of the most successful beverages over the past decade. In addition, John Duffy, a seasoned executive with an extensive background at Coca-Cola Enterprises and The Coca-Cola Company is leading the charge as CEO. They are supported by Kevin Harrington (known as the Inventor of the Infomercial, the Original Shark on Shark Tank, and the As Seen on TV Pioneer).

John Duffy, CEO of Celly Nutrition Corp., expresses his enthusiasm about the partnership: "This agreement is a major milestone for our company and a critical step in the process of bringing unbuzzd to consumers across the USA this year and eventually North America. I am excited to be on this journey with proven partners like BevSource who from very early stages have supported what became some of the most iconic brands in our industry including Celsius".

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. ("Lucid"), FSD is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS (formerly Lucid-21-302) ("Lucid-MS"). Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. FSD Pharma has also licensed unbuzzd, a proprietary formulation of natural ingredients, vitamins, and minerals to help with liver and brain function for the purposes of quickly relieving individuals from the effects of alcohol consumption for use in the consumer recreational sector, to Celly Nutrition Corp. ("Celly Nu") and is entitled to a royalty on the revenue generated by Celly Nu from sales of products created using the technology rights granted under the licensing agreement. FSD Pharma continues its R&D activities to develop novel formulations for alcohol misuse disorders and continues the development of such treatments for use in the healthcare sector. FSD Pharma maintains a portfolio of strategic investments through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc., which represent loans secured by residential or commercial property.

