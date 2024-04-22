Anzeige
Montag, 22.04.2024
WKN: 189955 | ISIN: CA67088Q1063 | Ticker-Symbol: DFK
Frankfurt
22.04.24
08:14 Uhr
0,032 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
22.04.2024 | 14:02
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.: 01 Communique Annual Shareholder Meeting on Wednesday April 24, 2024

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V:ONE)(OTC Pink:OONEF) one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era is hosting its annual shareholder meeting Wednesday April 24, 2024 commencing at 4:15PM at the offices of its lawyers Fogler Rubinoff LLP, located at 77 King St. West Suite 3000, Toronto, ON, M5K 1G8.

At the conclusion of the regulatory portion of the meeting, Andrew Cheung the Company's CEO will provide an update on the Company's business prospects for the future.

For those who cannot attend in person we invite you to join us online or dial in to listen.

Browser (please cut-and-paste the following link into your browser):

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89726877389?pwd=NHYwWnFvVFZOT21SSytOYTZ2bUR1UT09

Passcode: 2024AGM

Dial-in:

Within Canada (647) 374-4685 or (647) 558-0588
Within the USA (646) 558 8656 or (669) 900 9128
Webinar ID when prompted is 897 2687 7389
Passcode: 7752349

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSX-V: ONE; OTC Pink: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Stringer
Chief Financial Officer
01 Communique
(905) 795-2888 x204
Brian.stringer@01com.com

SOURCE: 01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
