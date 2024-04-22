As solar module prices continue to fall, pvXchange. com founder Martin Schachinger explains how price pressure could increase in the weeks and months to come. A growing number of PV module manufacturers are threatening to shut down their production facilities in Europe due to the ongoing low-price trend. Some want to give up, while others want to move to the United States, where there are supposedly better market and funding conditions. That's not entirely wrong, because current module prices in Europe do not reflect a healthy, industry-friendly market situation. On the contrary, price levels ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...