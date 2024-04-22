Mercedes-Benz Arena, Shanghai Celebrates World Earth Day Through Music, Art, and Community Engagement

The landmark live entertainment venue has partnered with AETHER Band, Pepsi, Earth Day Network China and Afri to organize special sustainability focused programming

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / As the world celebrates World Earth Day on April 22nd, AEG's Mercedes-Benz Arena (MBA) in Shanghai has taken the initiative to raise awareness about environmental issues through a series of events under the theme "Planet vs. Plastics." With a focus on reducing plastic pollution and promoting green practices, the arena's Earth Day programming embraces sustainability through music, art, and community.

A Natural Healing Concert

The landmark live entertainment venue kicked off its Earth Day festivities on April 19th with a natural healing concert led by Aether Band, featuring natural instruments like handpans, rainsticks, and didgeridoos, that reconnected the audience with the sounds of nature. Joining Aether Band was special guest Afri, who demonstrated the creative potential of repurposing plastic products like PVC pipes and buckets to create rhythmic beats.

A Green Initiative

In conjunction with the musical performance, the arena highlighted its Green Viewing Initiative, which aims to raise awareness about sustainability and plastic pollution and calls upon fans and employees to actively take environmental measures in their own lives.

By actively promoting its own green practices, which include using biodegradable food packaging, recycling glow sticks, reducing disposable plastics, using electronic tickets, sorting waste and promoting green transportation, the arena hopes to empower and encourage participation from it is employees, fans and community members.

An Environmental Art Installation

Following the concert, Mercedes-Benz Arena, in partnership with PepsiCo., showcased Artistic Piano, an innovative art installation that highlights the importance of recycling plastic. The piano has been crafted from repurposed Pepsi plastic bottles and serves as a striking symbol of creative reuse. Additionally, attendees had the opportunity to interact with a plastic bottle recycling machine and earn rewards by depositing plastic bottles.

Community Events

Beyond the concert hall, Mercedes-Benz Arena extended its Earth Day celebrations to the community through two engaging events. Through these community-driven initiatives, the arena aimed to foster a sense of environmental responsibility and collective action.

The first event, in partnership with Play Hard Club, MBA hosted a cycling event along the Pudong Riverside that encouraged participants to explore the beauty of nature while promoting eco-friendly transportation alternatives.

Additionally, MBA hosted a rhythm workshop with Afri. The workshop showcased a creative percussion performance with handmade instruments from plastic products. The event also allowed attendees to unleash their creativity by working collaboratively to complete a musical piece.

To learn more about Mercedes-Benz Arena, Shanghai's sustainability initiatives, please click here.

Mercedes-Benz Arena, Shanghai celebrated World Earth Day

