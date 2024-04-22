Innovative Technologies Save Water, Energy and Money for Tarragona Utility and Oklahoma Aerospace Company

Spanish water utility Consorci d'Aigües de Tarragona and Oklahoma-based Mingo Aerospace (a Sunvair Group Company) have been recognized as leaders in water stewardship by global water technology company, Xylem (NYSE: XYL).

Xylem's Sustainability Excellence Awards celebrate companies using technologies in innovative ways to solve critical water challenges and advance sustainability. A sector leader in sustainability, Xylem is committed to helping customers and communities achieve their environmental goals.

Consorci d'Aigües de Tarragona (CAT), winner in the utility category, supplies water to 800,000 people and essential industries in Spain's water-stressed Catalonia region. Following a major pipeline failure in 2020, the utility deployed a structural digital twin to provide live monitoring of its infrastructure. The technology streamlined CAT's preventative maintenance and reduced its operational costs by €1 million. The transformative approach to asset management enabled CAT to minimize pipe breaks and leaks, lowering annual water use by more than 25,000 cubic meters (6.6 million gallons) equivalent to more than 10 Olympic-sized swimming pools and reducing energy use and emissions.

"The digital twin is helping improve service for our customers and supporting our sustainability goals. We have already prevented a pipe breakage that could have resulted in a 15-day outage for 800,000 people. By avoiding leaks and major outages, we minimize the risk of disruption to our community and businesses, while using less water and reducing emissions," said Joan Alginet, President of CAT.

Mingo Aerospace, winner in the industrial category, implemented a closed-loop wastewater system to safely and efficiently manage wastewater used in aircraft component manufacturing. The system introduced by the Oklahoma-based aircraft repair and manufacturing company treats potentially hazardous process wastewater for reuse rather than discharging it, protecting local waterways, and reducing water use by 189 cubic meters (50,000 gallons) per year. The digitally monitored system has also simplified regulatory compliance for the company and the city related to time- and cost-intensive testing.

"With the closed-loop wastewater recycling system, we have reduced our reliance on freshwater sources and eliminated the need to discharge wastewater into local waterways. We have also simplified our operations because digital monitoring of the wastewater system reduces the requirement for day-to-day manual testing," said Dale Roberts, President of Mingo Aerospace.

"Around the world, water managers are demonstrating their commitment to accelerating sustainability practices and recognizing technology's role in helping them get there," said Austin Alexander, Vice President of Sustainability and Social Impact at Xylem. "Pioneers like CAT and Mingo Aerospace set the standard for water stewardship with innovative technology strategies that enable their organizations to deliver business and sustainability wins, hand-in-hand."

Held annually, the Sustainability Excellence Awards recognize customers for excellence in water stewardship. The Awards highlight customers for their use of new or existing technologies in innovative, sustainable ways, as well as customers who have made significant strides in water and energy efficiency.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world's critical water challenges with innovation and expertise. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $8.1 billion in 2023. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water secure. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let's Solve Water.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240422040628/en/

Contacts:

Houston Spencer

+1 (914) 240-3046

Houston.Spencer@xylem.com