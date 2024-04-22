Boron One Holdings Inc. Hosts Ambassador of Canada to Serbia for Piskanja Boron Project Site Visit

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Boron One Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:BONE), a company dedicated to the decarbonization of Planet Earth through the responsible utilization of its boron assets, is delighted to report that its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Balkan Gold d.o.o., had the honor of hosting Canadian Ambassador Giles Norman and Trade Commissioner Filip Petrovic, who both recently inspected the Company's Piskanja Boron Project in Serbia.

The site visit commenced with Ambassador Norman and Mr. Petrovic attending a brief presentation regarding the ongoing development plans for the Piskanja Boron Project. Mr. Cvetkovic, Director of the state-owned Ibar Mines which owns the Pobrdje Boron Mine, then joined the meeting to discuss the potential for mutually beneficial future cooperation between the two organizations. The visit continued with an inspection of the Company's field office and some of the Piskanja Property drill locations, in order to demonstrate that the Company's exploration programs have been conducted in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. While inspecting the field site, the Ambassador's group was met with an impromptu, cordial greeting by several area residents, showing their support for the development of the Piskanja Project.

Tim Daniels, President of Boron One, stated, "We are very pleased that the visit left a good impression on Ambassador Norman. He concluded that the Piskanja Project has much potential, and that we are on track to achieving our goal of developing a going concern mining operation. He also emphasized that in future discussions with officials from the Republic of Serbia, he will cite our exemplary relations with Ibar Mines as a model for how Canadian companies can ally themselves with Serbian state-owned companies, for the mutual benefit of all. Ambassador Norman also commended us for maintaining excellent relations with the local population. I wish to thank Ambassador Norman for taking the time to visit our project, and for his continued support which we very much appreciate."

Photos of Ambassador Norman's site visit are available here.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is a leading company dedicated to advancing the decarbonization of our planet through the responsible utilization of its wholly owned boron assets. With a commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, Boron One aims to play a crucial role in reducing the carbon footprint and supporting a cleaner, greener future.

Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at https://www.sedarplus.ca/

